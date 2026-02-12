MP raises HP’s poor BSNL connectivity in Lok Sabha, flags staff crunch, network gaps

BJP Member of Parliament from Shimla Suresh Kashyap Wednesday raised serious concerns in the Lok Sabha over poor telecom connectivity in Himachal Pradesh, particularly the deteriorating BSNL network and acute staff shortages affecting services in remote and tribal regions of the state.

Raising the issue during Question Hour, Kashyap said Himachal Pradesh’s difficult mountainous terrain, coupled with heavy rainfall, snowfall, and frequent natural disruptions, often damages telecom infrastructure and hampers service delivery. He pointed out that restoration teams are frequently forced to trek long distances to repair faults in far-flung areas, leading to prolonged outages.

The MP highlighted a severe shortage of technical staff in BSNL across the state. Citing official figures, he informed the House that against 192 sanctioned posts of Senior Sub-Divisional Engineers (SDEs), only 81 are currently in position. Similarly, only 165 Junior Telecom Officers (JTOs) are working against 282 sanctioned posts, while just 110 Junior Engineers (JEs) are available against 177 posts. This manpower deficit, he said, is causing serious difficulties in network maintenance and timely restoration of services in remote regions.