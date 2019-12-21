MOU with Parineeti Chopra ended in 2017: Haryana Govt

On Thursday, Congress leaders including Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kumari Selja had criticised the state government over alleged removal of Chopra from her assignment of brand ambassador. On Thursday, Congress leaders including Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kumari Selja had criticised the state government over alleged removal of Chopra from her assignment of brand ambassador.

A day after Haryana Congress leaders took on the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government for the alleged removal of actor Parineeti Chopra as the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign’s state brand ambassador, the Women and Child Development Department Friday said that an MoU signed with the actor had ended in April, 2017.

“Thereafter the MoU was never renewed,” the department said.

A spokesperson of the department said that the government had signed the MoU with Parineeti Chopra in May 2016.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a senior officer who deals with the issue in the state government said, “I can say that in 2019 only Sakhi Malik is brand ambassador of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign in Haryana.”

On Thursday, Congress leaders including Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kumari Selja had criticised the state government over alleged removal of Chopra from her assignment of brand ambassador.

Through a tweet, Parineeti had recently condemned police action against students in Delhi. The department spokesperson alleged that Surjewala had “unnecessarily triggered this controversy”. “The present State Government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been promoting woman empowerment through various schemes. On the other hand, politically motivated false statements only hurt the cause of this important national program,” said the spokesperson.

Chopra was nominated campaign’s brand ambassador in a function held in Gurgaon in July 2015. More than a year later, wrestler Sakshi Malik was also nominated as brand ambassador of the campaign. However officials said that no programme of the actor or the wrestler for the campaign could be held to spread the movement after their nominations for the assignments.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App