Motorcyclist killed in road accident

A 25-year-old motorcyclist returning from a late night birthday party was killed in a road accident near Sector 39 in the wee hours of Saturday.

The victim was identified as Visham Pratap, a resident of Jhampur Govind Nagar in Mohali.

Police said that the spot inspection suggested that Partap was riding the motorcycle at a high speed and lost balance. He was declared brought dead at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMSH-16), here at Sector 16.

The body was handed over to the family after postmortem on Saturday. A Daily Diary Register (DDR) was lodged at Sector 39 police station.