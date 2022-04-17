Motorcyclist killed in road accident

April 17, 2022 3:06:13 am
A 25-year-old motorcyclist returning from a late night birthday party was killed in a road accident near Sector 39 in the wee hours of Saturday.
The victim was identified as Visham Pratap, a resident of Jhampur Govind Nagar in Mohali.
Police said that the spot inspection suggested that Partap was riding the motorcycle at a high speed and lost balance. He was declared brought dead at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMSH-16), here at Sector 16.
The body was handed over to the family after postmortem on Saturday. A Daily Diary Register (DDR) was lodged at Sector 39 police station.
