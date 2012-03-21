Motorcyclist killed in collision,another hurt

A motorcyclist was killed while another was injured when his bike collided with a scooter coming from the wrong side. The accident is reported to have occurred late on Tuesday evening near Mauli Jagran turn. The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Shub Krishan Sharma,a resident of Manimajra. According to police,Sharma,who worked at a tubewell,was going towards Mauli Jagran when his bike collided with the scooter of Ajay Kumar,which was coming from the opposite side. Both were injured and rushed to PGIMER by the police. Doctors declared Krishan dead on arrival.

