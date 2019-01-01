Motor Accidents Claim Tribunal Accident victim’s kin awarded damages of Rs 21 lakh

THE MOTOR Accidents Claim Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of Rs 20.99 lakh to the family of a 41-year-old pillion rider who died and Rs 1.46 lakh to 33-year-old rider of the scooter who got injured in an accident in 2017, when their scooter was hit by a bus near Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh.

As per the application, the accident happened on November 4, 2017, when victim Rakesh Chand waiting at Bhaleth village took lift from Ajay Kumar who was coming on his scooter to go to Jhatour village. When they reached near MSC School, Sujanpur, a bus (HP67-A-5185) came at fast speed from behind and hit their scooter. As a result, Rakesh Chand fell on the road and Ajay Kumar fell on the left side of the road, both suffering serious injuries. Rakesh Chand died at the spot due to injuries suffered by him and Ajay Kumar was taken to Sujanpur Civil Hospital, from where he was referred to Regional Hospital, Hamirpur. An FIR in the matter was registered at the Hamirpur police station against driver of the bus Rajinder Kumar.

Following the accident, the family of both the victims moved an application for compensation in the MACT. For Rakesh Chand, the application in the MACT was moved by Urmila Devi (62) and Krishan Lal (75) seeking compensation of Rs 75 lakh, claiming that he was earning Rs 18,949 per month and was employed as beldar in Harmirpur while Ajay Kumar pleaded for compensation of Rs 50 lakh as he was employed as a courier and had to undergo medical surgery for his fractured leg.

A notice was issued to the driver of the bus Rajinder Kumar and owner of bus Anju Thakur, who in reply stated that there was no negligence on part of the driver, who had a valid driving licence. The claimants have filed the claim application with malafide intention and stated that have been falsely implicated in the present case. They claimed the accident happened because of negligence on the part of Ajay Kumar, the scooter driver, who was driving rashly and negligently.

After hearing the arguments, the tribunal granted compensation of Rs 20,99,256 to legal claimants of Rakesh Chand and Rs 1,46,814 to Ajay Kumar, with directions to the driver, owner of bus and the National Insurance Company Limited to pay the compensation jointly.