Motive behind firings: Ransom, demand for stake in business

The two back to back firing incidents at Sector 33 and Sector 9 were executed by Lawrence Bishnoi’ gang members to threaten liquor contractors for getting ransom or stakes in the liquor business, police said Sunday. A senior police officer privy to the investigation, said, “Apart from the liquor contractors, a Chandigarh-based leading builder was also on the target of gangsters, but firing could not take place. These revelations came during the interrogation of Dipu Banur, who was brought from Ambala Central Jail. The shooters were notorious gangsters wanted in many cases of murder, attempt to murder and ransoms in Punjab and Haryana. One of the shooters was involved in the killing of a Haryana jail official.”

Police said the identity of two shooters were established as Amarpreet alias Rinku alias Topi and Devender Chawla.

Topi is a resident of Pehowa in Kurukshetra and is involved in over 10 cases of Arms Act, Murder and Firing in Haryana and Punjab. He has also been involved in similar firings at liquor contractors in Haryana.

Devender Chawla is a resident of Hansi in Hisar and involved in over 13 cases of Arms Act, Murder and Firing in Haryana and Punjab. He is allegedly accused of murdering a jail official at Hisar in Haryana.

Notably, accused Dipu Banur was also lodged in Ambala Jail and has been brought on production warrant by the Chandigarh police.

Dipu Banur, Kala Rana and Vainket Garg executed the crime with the help of other notorious as well as amateur criminals. Extensive raids are being done at various places in Punjab and Haryana to nab the criminals and break the nexus of gangsters.

