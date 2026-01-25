Mother’s lover arrested for kidnapping and murder of 1-year-old child in Panchkula

DCP (Crime and Traffic) Manpreet Singh Sudan said that the auto-rickshaw used in the crime has been recovered.

The Panchkula police arrested the prime suspect in the kidnapping and murder case of a one-year-old child Sunday. The accused, an auto-rickshaw driver, was revealed to be the mother’s lover who allegedly plotted the crime to eliminate the child, said the police.

The accused, Ajay Rana, a resident of Pinjore, was arrested by a team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell led by Inspector Praveen Malik. Acting on his disclosure, the police recovered the child’s body from under a culvert near the Sukhomajri bypass, where it had been dumped inside a plastic sack.

ACP (Crime) Arvind Kamboj said that on the morning of January 24, a woman named Laxmi, a resident of Dera Bassi, had dropped her one-year-old son Riyans at a creche in Sector 12-A, Panchkula. Shortly thereafter, a man arrived at the creche, claimed to be the child’s father, and took the infant away. When the mother was informed about this, she immediately alerted the police.