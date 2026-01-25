Mother’s lover arrested for kidnapping and murder of 1-year-old child in Panchkula

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Panchkula police arrested the prime suspect in the kidnapping and murder case of a one-year-old child Sunday. The accused, an auto-rickshaw driver, was revealed to be the mother’s lover who allegedly plotted the crime to eliminate the child, said the police.
The accused, Ajay Rana, a resident of Pinjore, was arrested by a team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell led by Inspector Praveen Malik. Acting on his disclosure, the police recovered the child’s body from under a culvert near the Sukhomajri bypass, where it had been dumped inside a plastic sack.
ACP (Crime) Arvind Kamboj said that on the morning of January 24, a woman named Laxmi, a resident of Dera Bassi, had dropped her one-year-old son Riyans at a creche in Sector 12-A, Panchkula. Shortly thereafter, a man arrived at the creche, claimed to be the child’s father, and took the infant away. When the mother was informed about this, she immediately alerted the police.
A kidnapping case was registered at the Sector 14 police station, following which multiple crime teams were mobilised. Analysis of CCTV footage led to the identification of the suspect as Ajay Rana, who was later revealed to be in a relationship with the child’s mother.
Initially, the accused attempted to mislead the police, but during sustained interrogation, he confessed to the crime, said a police officer.
According to the police, Ajay Rana stated that he had met Laxmi through Instagram. He claimed that the child often accompanied her during their meetings and that the infant’s crying irritated him, which gradually turned into resentment. Driven by this animosity, he allegedly planned to remove the child from his way.
On the day of the incident, the accused picked up the child from the creche, took him in his auto-rickshaw, and strangled him using a cleaning cloth. He then placed the body in a plastic sack and threw it from a culvert near Rampur Siudi village along the Sukhomajri bypass.
DCP (Crime and Traffic) Manpreet Singh Sudan said that the auto-rickshaw used in the crime has been recovered. The accused was produced before a court, which granted a four-day police remand.
During the remand period, the police will investigate whether any other person was involved in the conspiracy. The post-mortem examination of the child’s body is being conducted at the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula.
Reacting to the incident, Panchkula Police Commissioner (ADGP) Shibash Kabiraj termed the crime as “an act that shames humanity”.
“Our team acted swiftly and arrested the accused, but the action will not stop here. I have directed the investigating team to ensure a watertight case so that the accused receives the harshest possible punishment,” said Commissioner Kabiraj.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Vikas Khanna's life took a turn when a woman suggested him to Chef Gordon Ramsay, leading to his appearance on Kitchen Nightmares and subsequent fame. His journey highlights imposter syndrome and the role of mentors and resilience in handling sudden success. Psychiatrist Dr Minakshi Manchanda shares tips on managing overnight breakthroughs and sustaining long-term growth.