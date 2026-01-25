Mother’s lover arrested for kidnapping and murder of 1-year-old child in Panchkula

Acting on the accused's disclosure, the police recovered the child's body stuffed in a plastic sack from a culvert near the Sukhomajri bypass.

google-preferred-btn
punjab policeDCP (Crime and Traffic) Manpreet Singh Sudan said that the auto-rickshaw used in the crime has been recovered.

The Panchkula police arrested the prime suspect in the kidnapping and murder case of a one-year-old child Sunday. The accused, an auto-rickshaw driver, was revealed to be the mother’s lover who allegedly plotted the crime to eliminate the child, said the police.

The accused, Ajay Rana, a resident of Pinjore, was arrested by a team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell led by Inspector Praveen Malik. Acting on his disclosure, the police recovered the child’s body from under a culvert near the Sukhomajri bypass, where it had been dumped inside a plastic sack.

ACP (Crime) Arvind Kamboj said that on the morning of January 24, a woman named Laxmi, a resident of Dera Bassi, had dropped her one-year-old son Riyans at a creche in Sector 12-A, Panchkula. Shortly thereafter, a man arrived at the creche, claimed to be the child’s father, and took the infant away. When the mother was informed about this, she immediately alerted the police.

A kidnapping case was registered at the Sector 14 police station, following which multiple crime teams were mobilised. Analysis of CCTV footage led to the identification of the suspect as Ajay Rana, who was later revealed to be in a relationship with the child’s mother.

Initially, the accused attempted to mislead the police, but during sustained interrogation, he confessed to the crime, said a police officer.

According to the police, Ajay Rana stated that he had met Laxmi through Instagram. He claimed that the child often accompanied her during their meetings and that the infant’s crying irritated him, which gradually turned into resentment. Driven by this animosity, he allegedly planned to remove the child from his way.

On the day of the incident, the accused picked up the child from the creche, took him in his auto-rickshaw, and strangled him using a cleaning cloth. He then placed the body in a plastic sack and threw it from a culvert near Rampur Siudi village along the Sukhomajri bypass.

Story continues below this ad

DCP (Crime and Traffic) Manpreet Singh Sudan said that the auto-rickshaw used in the crime has been recovered. The accused was produced before a court, which granted a four-day police remand.

During the remand period, the police will investigate whether any other person was involved in the conspiracy. The post-mortem examination of the child’s body is being conducted at the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula.

Reacting to the incident, Panchkula Police Commissioner (ADGP) Shibash Kabiraj termed the crime as “an act that shames humanity”.

“Our team acted swiftly and arrested the accused, but the action will not stop here. I have directed the investigating team to ensure a watertight case so that the accused receives the harshest possible punishment,” said Commissioner Kabiraj.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
President Droupadi Murmu on Republic Day
Amid tariff stress, Murmu points to self-reliance in Republic Day message
Padma Awards 2026 announced: Dharmendra, Mammootty, Alka Yagnik among winners
Padma Awards 2026: Dharmendra to get Padma Vibhushan; Padma Bhushan for Mammootty
She typically stays up until about 2 am watching television and wakes up naturally around 10 am
This 101-year-old woman credits late-night snacks and 'night owl' routine for her incredible longevity
IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score: IND take on NZ in 3rd T20I.
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score
davos meeting 2026
Money spent on Davos holidays could be used to clean up our cities
Live Blog
Advertisement