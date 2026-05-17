Mothers Against Drugs: A city writer’s initiative aims to inculcate a value system

One incident lingers with Singh from these demonstrations. A teary-eyed woman approached after a discussion, asking why they hadn’t started two years earlier.

Written by- Serena Gujral

Drugs have long been a thorn in Punjab’s side. In 2023, as the world recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic, Khushwant Singh — author and former state information commissioner – stumbled upon videos of young boys dying from drug use. Disturbed by what he witnessed, he reflected on the crisis and realised the narrative around it was purely political.

Punjab lacked a social movement against this menace, which led him to launch a People’s Walk Against Drugs that very year (now an annual tradition).

Joined by 10-15 people, mostly friends and family, they marched 95 kilometres from New Chandigarh to Khatkar Kalan to demonstrate and propagate the cause. What struck him, walking through multiple districts and villages, was the number of women who approached with questions on the issue.