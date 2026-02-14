Mother-son duo among four killed after car falls in gorge in HP’s Bhabanagar

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
As many as four people including a woman and her son were killed, while one person injured after a car fell in a deep gorge at Bhabanagar in Kinnaur district on Saturday.
The victim mother and son were identified as Krishna Devi, 42, and her son Himesh Kumar, 19, residents of Jani Nichar in Kinnaur. Two other victims were identified as Sushma Devi, 47, and Inder Lal, 30. The injured was identified as Vidya Krishan, 32, a resident of village Jani.
The incident took place around 7 pm on Jani link road, which linked the Bhabanagar subdivision with the Gram Panchayat Jani Nichar. Police said preliminary investigation suggests that the victims were riding in a car which was on its way from Tapri village to Gram Panchayat Jani Nichar.
Police said preliminary investigation has ruled out the possibility that the car was hit by another vehicle. It appeared the car driver lost the balance and veered off the road, and fell into a gorge. A police officer said, “Four victims died on the spot. They were declared dead on arrival in the local government hospital”.
DSP Bhabanagar Raj Kumar said that a case was registered against an unknown person for rash and negligent driving. He said injured Vidya Krishan is stable but his statement is yet to be recorded. A case was registered at the Bhabanagar police station.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed deep sorrow on the incident and directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the next of kin of the deceased and best treatment to the injured person.
