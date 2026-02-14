Mother-son duo among four killed after car falls in gorge in HP’s Bhabanagar

Police said preliminary investigation has ruled out the possibility that the car was hit by another vehicle.

As many as four people including a woman and her son were killed, while one person injured after a car fell in a deep gorge at Bhabanagar in Kinnaur district on Saturday.

The victim mother and son were identified as Krishna Devi, 42, and her son Himesh Kumar, 19, residents of Jani Nichar in Kinnaur. Two other victims were identified as Sushma Devi, 47, and Inder Lal, 30. The injured was identified as Vidya Krishan, 32, a resident of village Jani.

The incident took place around 7 pm on Jani link road, which linked the Bhabanagar subdivision with the Gram Panchayat Jani Nichar. Police said preliminary investigation suggests that the victims were riding in a car which was on its way from Tapri village to Gram Panchayat Jani Nichar.