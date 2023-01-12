scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Mother, son die by suicide after quarrel over money in Haryana

Navneet had left a private job a few months ago and was jobless. He was completely dependent on his mother for his expenses, the police said

The police identified the deceased as Banita Thakur, 58, and Navneet Singh Thakur, 32. A handwritten suicide note was found in the pocket of Navneet Singh Thakur blaming no one for the alleged suicide, the police added.
Mother, son die by suicide after quarrel over money in Haryana
A woman and her son died by suicide at their house in Chawla Colony, Pinjore, in Haryana’s Panchkula Tuesday night, the police said. A preliminary investigation suggested the two took the extreme step shortly after indulging in heated arguments over money with each other, the police added.

The police identified the deceased as Banita Thakur, 58, and Navneet Singh Thakur, 32. A handwritten suicide note was found in the pocket of Navneet Singh Thakur blaming no one for the alleged suicide, the police added.

The police said Bhummi, the wife of Banita’s elder son, was also there at the house when the incident took place. The elder son, though, was not there.

The police said a verbal altercation broke out between Banita and Navneet over money and both of them left for the first floor, arguing with each other.

Sources said Bhummi later found both of them lying unconscious in the first-floor room and raised an alarm. The mother and the son were rushed to Pinjore Health Centre first and from there referred to Panchkula Civil Hospital.

The police said the two died during treatment Wednesday afternoon. The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem examination. The police initiated an inquest proceeding under Section 174 of CrPC.

Navneet had left a private job a few months ago and was jobless. He was completely dependent on his mother for his expenses, the police added.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 11:07 IST
