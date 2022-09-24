Mother out to distribute wedding cards of son, unaware he’s no more

Kulwant Kaur was in seventh heaven, waiting eagerly for her son Navjot’s wedding. Done with making other arrangements, she started distributing wedding cards — and wished October 2, the day of the wedding, to come fast. But what she got instead was the news of her son’s death.

Navjot, a Kharar resident, was the only son and sole support of his mother. He lost his father in a road accident in 2006.

He had married off his elder sister just last December. On Friday afternoon, Navjot died after half his body got stuck in the twin-bin garbage vehicle of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation in Sector 23.

But the mother still doesn’t know she has lost her son.

“We don’t have the courage to break the news to her yet,” Navjot’s brother-in-law Hardeep Singh told The Indian Express. Navjot’s sister is pregnant.

“She had gone to distribute Navjot’s wedding cards, unaware that he is no more. Nothing can be worse than this,” Om Prakash Saini, chairman of Door-to-door Waste Collectors Society, told The Indian Express. “Only few days ago, he was even sharing the pictures of his roka with his to-be-wife.”

Criticising the insensitivity of the civic body, Saini said, “A family is ruined — a mother lost her only son, a sister lost her brother. How can the civic body shrug off its responsibility?”

COMPENSATION DEMANDED

Saini alleged that mechanical failures in such garbage collection vehicles cropped up often and “it was sheer negligence on the part of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to not get the same checked”.

Saini stated that no helper was provided on Friday in Navjot’s vehicle and demanded proper compensation for

the family.

SIMILAR INCIDENT IN PAST: GARBAGE COLLECTORS

The waste collectors alleged that there was a similar incident on May 29 this year in which waste collector Sudesh Kumar died when he got stuck in the waste collection vehicle as he had gone to check the vehicle and there was a

mechanical failure and the dumper fell on him, the collectors said.

“Exactly in the same manner, another waste collector had got stuck few months back. Was that also a suicide? That time also the civic body claimed that they would give compensation but nothing was done in the past. We drivers and collectors contributed and collected Rs 3 lakh and gave it to the family. An innocent life is lost while being on duty and you do absolutely nothing,” Saini added.