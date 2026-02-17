Mother of four sells fifth newborn girl for Rs 2.10L, arrested

The police have also arrested a childless woman from Moga who had allegedly agreed to buy the newborn, along with three other accomplices of the Ludhiana woman who had "negotiated" the deal including a BAMS doctor, said additional DCP Sameer Verma.

By: Express News Service
2 min readLudhianaFeb 17, 2026 08:01 AM IST
bengaluru copsLudhiana woman, four others held for allegedly selling newborn girl for Rs 2.1 lakh; deal foiled at park. (File Photo)
The Ludhiana Police Monday arrested a woman for allegedly selling her “unwanted” newborn girl for Rs 2.10 to a childless couple. The woman was already having four daughters and did not want to raise the fifth one, said the police.

The arrested accused were identified as Sunita Devi of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony, Sherpur Kalan (the newborn’s mother), Mandeep Kaur of Nangal, Moga (the prospective buyer), Praveen of Khud Mohalla (Sunita’s friend), Manmeet Kaur, a BAMS doctor from Punjab Mata Nagar, Ludhiana and her associate Ruchi of Sant Kabir Nagar, Daba Road.

Police said three more accused are absconding including an ASHA worker identified as Pamma from Amritsar, a private hospital nurse named Asha, and her associate Gurmeet Kaur of Moga

Police said that the case came to light on Sunday when the accused assembled at a park near Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi to hand over the newborn to the Moga-based buyer. However, a local man overheard their conversation and informed the police. Acting swiftly, a police team reached the spot and apprehended the mother before the baby could be handed over.

ADCP Verma, while addressing a press conference, said: “Sunita gave birth to a baby girl at a private hospital on February 13. The fifth girl was unwanted as she already had four daughters and did not want to raise the fifth one. She discussed the matter with her friend Praveen, who contacted a nurse at the hospital.”

