Mother of four sells fifth newborn girl for Rs 2.10L, arrested

The Ludhiana Police Monday arrested a woman for allegedly selling her “unwanted” newborn girl for Rs 2.10 to a childless couple. The woman was already having four daughters and did not want to raise the fifth one, said the police.

The police have also arrested a childless woman from Moga who had allegedly agreed to buy the newborn, along with three other accomplices of the Ludhiana woman who had “negotiated” the deal including a BAMS doctor, said additional DCP Sameer Verma.

The arrested accused were identified as Sunita Devi of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony, Sherpur Kalan (the newborn’s mother), Mandeep Kaur of Nangal, Moga (the prospective buyer), Praveen of Khud Mohalla (Sunita’s friend), Manmeet Kaur, a BAMS doctor from Punjab Mata Nagar, Ludhiana and her associate Ruchi of Sant Kabir Nagar, Daba Road.