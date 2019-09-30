Mother-daughter booked for stealing ATM card months after PCS officer’s death

Ten months after the death of former Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officer Hirday Pal Singh, police booked a Himachal Pradesh based mother-daughter duo for allegedly stealing his ATM card and withdrawing Rs 90,000 from his account. The accused have not been arrested yet.

The ATM card of Hirday Pal Singh, who succumbed to Pneumonia and Kidney complications in December last year, was allegedly stolen from his home on September 16. The accused were identified as Neha Dogra and her mother, Kamlesh Dogra, both residents of Palampur in Himachal Pradesh.

The incident came to light when Hirday’s father Angrez Singh lodged a complaint with the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) and the Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in May, but no case was registered.

Police said, according to the complainant, Neha Dogra was his friend’s daughter and used to stay with them. Hirday Pal Singh died on December 14, 2017 and two days later, the accused duo had visited the deceased’s house.

The complainant alleged that he came to know of the theft in January, after he went to a private bank to inquire about his son’s bank account. “After finding that cash was withdrawn, Hirday’s father alleged that the accused duo stole his son’s card,” police said.

A case was registered under the Sections 404 (dishonest misappropriation of property possessed by deceased person at the time of his death) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC.