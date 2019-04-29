Mother, AAP candidate, differently-abled man among those awarded during event at PU

As a Kashmiri mother, leaving her 3-year-old daughter back home and doing PhD in Panjab University was not an easy job for Afreen Jan. Hailing from Valley’s Anantnag, Afreen Jan received her PhD degree on the 68th Annual Convocation of PU held Sunday.

For Afreen, life has been completely at PU as compared to life in the Valley. “It was completely a different experience for me living outside home but PU was always so warm to me.” Afreen’s study is related to plants in wetlands of India. She carried out her study in J&K and Punjab. “Since climate change is a hot topic these days, I decided to study the plant life in wetlands. Plants are important sinks of carbon, nitrogen and phosphorus. If the wetlands diminish, all the carbon will be released in the atmosphere, leading to global warming,” she says.

AAP Candidate from Ludhiana awarded PhD

For Tejpal Singh, who joined Aam Aadmi Party in 2014, the sole aim too carry out his study was to find out the extent to which regulations are followed in jails throughout the state. Enrolled in 2011, Tejpal Singh completed his study on ‘Organisation and working of model jails of Punjab’ in 2018. Singh has completed post graduation in Police Administration at PU in 2007.

During his study, he found that only 40 per cent rules are followed in state’s jails. He says, “Only 40 per cent jail norms are followed in the jails of Punjab. Many gang wars happen in these jails and drugs are also trafficked here.”

heeraj Ahuja expresses mixed feelings about leaving PU

For Dheeraj Ahuja, Panjab University campus has not been friendly throughout his journey here. Though he enjoyed his time here, sometimes he was also marginalised by people for be ing differently-abled. Ahuja says, “It was an enjoyable and challenging journey. I do not feel that this is disable-friendly University. People show you sympathy but do not let you work independently.”

34-year-old Dheeraj Ahuja enrolled for PhD at PU in 2013. His biggest disappointment is that he is yet to find a job.

Sidelights

ISRO Chairman Dr K Siwan conferred with Gyan Rattan Award.

Foreign students who were awarded PhD degrees were 18 — 16 from Iran, one from Myanmar and one from Thailand.

A total of 491 students were awarded PhD degrees.

200 students who received PhD degrees were from Punjab, while 88 were from Chandigarh, 73 from Haryana and 65 from HP.

A total of 863 degrees were awarded.