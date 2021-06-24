Most wanted snatcher of Chandigarh held, sent to two-day police custody

A team of Panchkula crime branch Tuesday nabbed a most wanted snatcher who had carried out over 100 snatchings across Tricity between 2004-2016.

Arrested along with an accomplice, the snatcher was produced in the court on Wednesday and was remanded in two-day police custody.

The accused was identified as Vikki alias Devendra Singh, 36, of Surya Nagar, Delhi, who had snatched a gold chain on June 4 in Sector 16 along with an accomplice. A case was registered at the Sector 14 police station.

A reward of Rs 5,000 had also been placed on Vikki due to his notoriety. After getting a tip-off, the police nabbed the accused from Derabassi in Mohali.

According to the police, the accused had remained active in the Tricity for as long as 12 years between 2004 and 2016. He was arrested in 2016 for over a 100 cases but could only be found guilty in around 40 cases. He was arrested in 2016 and got out of jail in 2020. Again, he started carrying out snatchings.

Talking about his modus operandi, the police said that Vikki used to target walking women wearing jewellery. He would commit the snatching on a motorcycle and escape.

The accused used to leave the city soon after committing the crime and rent rooms at Zirakpur and Panchkula. He even had hide-outs in Delhi-NCR region. He would return once the matter had cooled down.

No recoveries were made by the police. “We hope to question him in our custody,” said an official privy to the case.

The accomplice was identified as Sumit Kumar alias Shagun, 24, of Shiv Colony, Shastri Nagar, Karnal. Police said his involvement in snatching only started recently and Vikki was the mastermind behind this snatching as well.

The accused were booked under Section 379A of the IPC.