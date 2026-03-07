Most-wanted Punjab gangster Amrit Dalam detained at Moldova border

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In a breakthrough for the Punjab Police, Amritpal Singh alias Amrit Dalam, a most-wanted gangster linked to the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, has been detained at the Moldova border based on an Interpol Red Notice issued at its request in coordination with central agencies.
Amrit Dalam, 27, is wanted in multiple serious criminal cases in Punjab and had been absconding abroad for a long period. His detention follows sustained international coordination and persistent follow-up by Punjab Police agencies.
According to state Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, legal and diplomatic procedures are now underway to secure his extradition/deportation to India so that he can face the law.
Amrit Dalam hails from Dalam Nangal village of Gurdaspur district.
“The Overseas Fugitive Tracking Cell (OFTEC) of Punjab Police is currently pursuing 61 fugitive gangsters hiding abroad. Amrit Dalam’s detention marks a significant step in our ongoing efforts to track and bring back offenders evading justice overseas,” said the DGP.
According to a senior Punjab Police official, Amrit Dalam has been detained based on a Red Corner Notice initiated by Punjab Police in a double murder case registered in Hoshiarpur district.
“An FIR No. 168 dated 20.10.2024 was registered at Police Station Bullowal, District Hoshiarpur, u/s 103, 109, 190, 191(3), 61(2) and 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita; Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Ac; and Section 3(2)(V) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,” the official informed.
As per a police dossier, his group, often called the Amrit Dalam group or gang, is involved in serious organised crimes, primarily extortion, attempted murder, target killings or contract killings, weapons smuggling or possession, and related activities. The gang is described in police reports as running rackets from abroad, with direct links to arms and threats.
Recent crimes or incidents linked to Amrit Dalam
Amrit Dalam allegedly called a local jeweller, Sachin Verma, demanding Rs 1 crore extortion, threatening death if unpaid. He later reduced the demand to Rs 10 lakh and sent aides to collect it.
On December 11–12, two aides went to collect the money, leading to a police trap and exchange of fire on Chandigarh Road. One aide was injured and arrested; the other escaped. He was later arrested around December 19.
Two key associates of Amrit Dalam gang, Vijay Masih and Malkit Singh, were arrested. The police recovered two foreign-made .30-calibre pistols and live cartridges. They were allegedly tasked by Amrit Dalam to carry out target killings.
Two active members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, allegedly working under Amrit Dalam’s directions, were arrested. Four sophisticated weapons were recovered. They were wanted in a firing incident at a medical shop in Wadala Bangar, Kalanaur, targeting Dr Hari Singh, allegedly on Amrit Dalam’s instructions.
“These incidents reflect the gang’s focus on extortion rackets (often targeting businessmen/jewellers), armed operations, and targeted violence, with Amrit Dalam directing from abroad. Police (including Punjab’s Anti-Gangster Task Force) have made multiple arrests of his aides and recovered arms in these cases,” said an official.
