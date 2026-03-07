Most-wanted Punjab gangster Amrit Dalam detained at Moldova border

In a breakthrough for the Punjab Police, Amritpal Singh alias Amrit Dalam, a most-wanted gangster linked to the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, has been detained at the Moldova border based on an Interpol Red Notice issued at its request in coordination with central agencies.

Amrit Dalam, 27, is wanted in multiple serious criminal cases in Punjab and had been absconding abroad for a long period. His detention follows sustained international coordination and persistent follow-up by Punjab Police agencies.

According to state Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, legal and diplomatic procedures are now underway to secure his extradition/deportation to India so that he can face the law.