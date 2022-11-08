‘Most sustainable city by 2030’: Chandigarh launches vision document

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Monday launched the ‘Vision Document Future Ready Chandigarh 2030 & beyond’, which contains the ambitious aim of the city becoming ‘Most Sustainable’ by 2030.

The document drafted and finalised in consultation with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) reflects the Chandigarh Administration’s commitment to be the country’s most sustainable city by 2030, promoting solutions that work for the people and the planet, an official of the UT administration said after Monday’s launch.

The vision document on Monday was released in the presence of Adviser to the Administrator Dharam Pal, Principal Secretary to Governor of Punjab JM Balamurugan, as well as others.

Speaking at the event, Purohit thanked UNDP for its collaboration with the administration in preparing the vision document, while asking officials to plan all future interventions based on the vision document.

On this occasion, Shoko Noda, resident representative of UNDP India, shared a message congratulating the Chandigarh Administration. Responding to the message, Purohit said, “We hope to have your continued association during the implementation of the vision document also. I appreciate your commitment and support.”

In line with future needs, the vision document articulates that Chandigarh will be a ‘city forever beautiful’, because it is a ‘city that cares’ in every facet of urban living. While proposing solutions, the document also considers the fast-changing threats the world is facing — including pandemics, climate change, environmental disasters — and its potential impact on the city’s development.