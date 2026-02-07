‘Most skilled backstabber’: Sukhjinder Randhawa hits back after Sunil Jakhar links Congress MPs to PM’s 2022 security breach

Gurdaspur Lok Sabha MP and former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa made a sharp attack on Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Saturday, calling him a “most skilled backstabber” and “opportunist”.

Randhawa was reacting to Jakhar’s post on X on Friday, where he said that concerns about the conduct of some Congress MPs in the Lok Sabha cannot be dismissed as routine disruption, especially in light of their own record. “Some of the very individuals who, in 2022, presided over and enabled circumstances that endangered the Prime Minister’s security in Punjab are today members of the Lok Sabha…,” said Jakhar.

Retaliating in his post on X, Randhawa said Jakhar’s political journey appears to be “dripping with unabashed opportunism”.

Sunil Jakhar’s journey reeks of naked, despicable ambition, not ideology. As Campaign Committee Chairman during the infamous incident, if you were truly aggrieved, resign then not slink away after defecting to the enemy. Traitors who abandon party, comrades, and legacy for… — Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa (@Sukhjinder_INC) February 7, 2026

“During that incident, when you were the chairman of the campaign committee, if you were truly heartbroken, you should have resigned at that very moment, rather than later joining the opposition and quietly slipping away,” Randhawa added.

The Gurdaspur MP added that those who betray their party, colleagues, and legacy for personal gain have no right to lecture on discipline or loyalty.

“The true name of opportunism is betrayal itself. Today, Sunil Jakhar is known in Congress as the most skilled backstabber,” he said.

Jakhar had highlighted in his post that those Congress MPs who played a part in the 2022 blocking of highway to stop the PM’s convoy also sit at the high table of the Congress, influencing party policy and strategy. History is not irrelevant when the same actors repeat the same patterns, he said.

“Those who once turned a Prime Minister’s visit into a security nightmare now seek to paralyse Parliament itself. Preventing the PM from replying to the Motion of Thanks is not an insult to the person — it is a deliberate assault on the constitutional dignity of the Prime Minister’s office. When arguments fail, institutions are sabotaged,” wrote Jakhar.

Story continues below this ad

Randhawa and Jakhar have had a tenuous co-existence when the latter was part of the Congress party. There has been speculation in several quarters that Randhawa played an active role in ensuring that Jakhar did not become the chief minister following the removal of Captain Amarinder Singh as chief minister in late 2021. However, Randhawa himself missed the chance to occupy the top chair by a whisker when Charanjit Singh Channi pipped him and became the first Sikh Dalit to become the chief minister of Punjab.