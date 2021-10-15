‘Most security agencies lackadaisical, deploy untrained guards and do not follow SOPs’

The broad daylight theft of Rs 39 lakh from a cash van hired by different banks for stocking cash at ATM booths in Chandigarh has put the spotlight on the process of cash delivery at ATMs and security arrangements required for the service, along others. A quick look at the various aspects of the procedure:

What are cash van providing firms?

Cash van providing firms are private agencies including security firms, which are hired by banks for ferrying currency from bank chests to ATM booths, local branches, state treasuries etc. There are at least half a dozen cash van providing firms in the Tricity. Apart from providing cash vans, the company also provides trained gunmen, driver, custodian of cash and cashier with each van. A cash van motor vehicle is similar to an armoured vehicle made of heavy material with a strong compartment in the rear for storing currency filled trunks. A guard can easily sit inside the compartment. People in the profession maintain that though there are a few recognised firms for providing cash van, usually firms that provide security guards also provide cash van after hiring them from other agencies.

Is there any SOP for cash van providing security firms?

Col GS Bawa of Checkmate Services, says, “There is a standard operating procedure (SOP) related to every aspect of the security, including the transportation of currency in cash vans. There should be a staff of five people including two gunmen, one driver, one custodian and one incharge with each cash van. The cash van can never be left abandoned in any case. A guard carrying a firearm should also be present near the van. At the time of taking the cashbox inside the ATM booth, the guard deputed outside the booth will be responsible for the security of the cash being stored inside the ATM.”

Meanwhile, Capt Mukhtair Singh of Eager Security Services says, “Gunmen deputed in the security of cash vans must be trained. They should be carrying licensed firearms. The SOP has many provisions. These include that currency trunks and bags should be stored in the cash compartment.”

The issue of insurance of cash?

The financial institutes and banks hiring cash van for transporting currency insure the cash under various schemes. The responsibility of cashs’ insurance is on the concerning bank. A bank officer, requesting anonymity, says, “The condition of agreement between cash van providing firms and banks may contain provisions on accountability in case of theft, robbery of cash and banks’ responsibility of currency insurance.

What does the Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act, 2005 state?

The Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act, 2005, monitors the security providing agencies. As per this Act, it is mandatory for all the security providing firms to hire trained and skilled gunmen. The hired security guards, including women, must undergo a mandatory security course from a recognised training institute. Retired DSP Vijay Pal Singh, who runs a security training institute in Chandigarh, says, “Most of the security agencies are using untrained guards. Such incidents are a result of this trend. Sadly, the local administration is not bothered about the implementation of this Act. Providing security guards and manpower is a mushrooming business these days. There should be a regulation on the firms providing untrained people to the institutes.

What was the case? What had happened? The current status.

A cash van providing firm, CMS Company, had dispatched a van containing Rs 1.20 crore with four people to stock cash in the ATM booths of Citi Bank, Axis Bank and SBI from Sector 47 here on October 8. The four men in the van included a driver, a gunman, and two custodians. The cash van halted for collecting more cash from Kotak Mahindra Bank in Sector 34. Later, when the van reached Naya Gaon, occupants noticed that a cash bag containing Rs 39 lakh was missing. An FIR was lodged. Subsequently, the driver of the van, Surinder Pal, died by suicide.

On investigation, the police found a CCTV camera footage showing three unidentified men walking away after stealing a cash bag from the van in Sector 34. Police is yet to identify the suspects.

In December 2013, five robbers had robbed Rs 1.68 crore, two double barrel guns from CMS Company’s security staff near Pinjore in Panchkula. Later, the robbers were arrested.