Most fined for not wearing masks from posh localities, many violating night curfew are from sub-urban areas

MAJORITY OF the people challaned in recent times for venturing out without masks hail from the posh localities of the city. Most of the people arrested for roaming out during lockdown hours hail from villages, sub-urban localities, and slum colonies. As many as 4,444 people have been challaned for roaming without masks in Chandigarh since June 23, and 76 FIRs have been registered against people for roaming between 10 pm to 5 am since July 1.

As many as 499 people have been challaned with a fine of Rs 500 against each scenario, in the area falling under the jurisdiction of PS 3 and especially at Sukhna Lake. Residents have been allowed to visit the lake under the second phase of unlock.

Sukhna Lake has been one of the most visited spots ever since the curfew was lifted on May 3. The lake was opened for the general public on June 23. Sources said 20 to 25 people are being challaned at the lake every day since July 1, for roaming without masks.

“It is not easy to convince people about the offence, when they are wearing a mask which barely covers their chins and necks instead of mouth and nose. For this, we click their pictures from a distance well in advance and approach them later with a challan book. Some create scenes but later agree to pay the fine’,” said SI Jaspal Singh, in charge of Police Post Sukna Lake.

As many as 526 people were challaned for the same offence by personnel of PS 26, which includes Bapu Dham Colony—once a Covid-19 hotspot.

Rs 22.22 lakh has been collected as fine for not wearing masks. The Sector 3 police station challaned 297 people for roaming without masks.

Contrary to it, the majority of people arrested for venturing out of their houses during lockdown hours between 10 pm and 5 am hail from sub-urban, slum colonies, rehabilitation colonies, and villages.

A total of 76 FIRs have been registered for this offence, 40 of which were registered from the police beats of Daria village, Industrial Area phase-1, phase-2, Ramdarbar, Kajheri, Hallomajra, Behlana, Maloya Colony, Dadumajra, Bapu Dham Colony-26, Kajheri village, Burail, Faida etc. As many as 19 motor vehicles including cars and small tempos have also been seized.

Merely one FIR was registered against a man for roaming during lockdown hours since June 1 at PS 3. The man was arrested from near Sector 9A. Personnel from PS 17 arrested two men including one from ISBT-17 and another from Sector 22. Personnel from PS 36 registered two FIRs including one from Kajheri village and another from Sector 35.

As many as ten persons were arrested from Daria village, nine were arrested from Hallomajra village, Faida, Behlana, Ramdarbar phase-1, phase-2. These areas lie under PS 31.

“We observed that people in the posh sectors preferred to stay at homes during lockdown hours. There is very less movement in the urban areas. But the congested areas are vulnerable. We have to deal with strictness,” said sources.

“As UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore stressed on the strict compliance of norms – wearing face masks, social distancing, no movement during lockdown hours – we are acting according to law. We are not sparing anyone. Strict drives are going on throughout Chandigarh. Social distancing is difficult to follow in congested localities, colonies, villages ,” said SP (UT) Nilambri Vijay Jagdal.

