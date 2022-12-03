scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Most drones crossing border originate from Pak Rangers outposts: Agencies

Of the total 199 sightings in past one year, the drones did not violate the Indian border in 10 instances and stayed within the territorial confines of Pakistan.

A drone shot down by BSF troops on Nov 29

Most cases of violation of international border by drones originating from Pakistan in the past one year have taken place in the Amritsar sector of the Border Security Force (BSF) and security agencies are quite certain that these activities are aided and abetted by the Pakistan Rangers’ border outposts since most such unmanned aerial vehicles originate from near them.

Data accessed by The Indian Express from sources in security agencies show that highest (90) drone sightings along Indo-Pak border in Punjab were made in Amritsar sector followed by 51 in Ferozepur sector, 42 in Gurdaspur sector and 15 in Abohar sector. The data is from November 30, 2021 to November 30, 2022.

Of the total 199 sightings in past one year, the drones did not violate the Indian border in 10 instances and stayed within the territorial confines of Pakistan. Eight of these non-border violation drone sorties took place in Gurdaspur sector while two were in Abohar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘UN Security Council’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘UN Security Council’ or ...
Poet, playwright and linguist…how Savarkar impacted MarathiPremium
Poet, playwright and linguist…how Savarkar impacted Marathi
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000Premium
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...Premium
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...

“We are increasingly seeing that many of these drone sorties originate from very close to the Pakistan Rangers border outposts. While it can happen one or twice inadvertently, but it cannot happen regularly without the complicity of the personnel deployed there,” said a security official who did not want to be named.

The latest incident in Amritsar sector where one of the biggest hexacopters was shot down in a village in Tarn Taran district also has its footprints in a Pakistan Rangers post. “In this instance, the drone sortie appears to have originated from near the Pakistan Rangers post of Taimur Shaheed. This was one of the biggest hexacopters which has been brought down by the BSF in the recent months and must have carried a big payload,” said the official.

More from Chandigarh

In another incident in Ferozepur sector in September, the drone, which was shot down by BSF troops originated from the Pakistan Rangers post of Ali Shaheed. Sources say there are many other such incidents, which have taken place in close proximity of the Pak Rangers posts.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-12-2022 at 02:19:45 am
Next Story

Drone with 5.6 kg heroin recovered from Punjab village

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close