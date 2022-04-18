Most cyber crimes do not get reported due to social stigma’

In an atmosphere of growing cyber-crimes, Gurcharan Singh, Cyber Faculty Head at Central Detective Training School (CDTS), Sector 36, clears many things about cyber threats, security and the scope of digital space in our lives in an interview with Saurabh Parashar. CDTS works under Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPRD). Its prime function is to train police personnel. The CDTS has introduced many courses in the cyber investigation in the recent past.

Where does Chandigarh stand in view of protection against cyber crimes, crime rates and detection of the crimes?

UT Police is doing very well when it comes to detecting and investigating cyber crimes, as compared to many other states. Recovery rate is quite good.

Why do our investigation agencies fail to completely curb cyber crimes?

Most cyber crimes are not reported due to social stigma and that’s is the major reason that cyber crimes go scot-free. Further, there is no lamination of any geographical boundaries. Cyber criminals operate across world and they need not be physically present at the scene to commit the crime. This complexity of criminals operating from multiple locations and lack of knowledge make it harder for the LEA to completely curb the menace.

Are our investigation agencies capable of coping with high-tech criminals?

Cyber crimes are dynamic in nature and the criminals are getting more innovative. The Government of India working hard to keep pace with the changing technology and deal with high-tech criminals.

Where are we lacking to prevent ourselves from increasing cyber frauds and crimes?

Level of generating awareness in the masses in inadequate. Secondly our dependency on the devices has increased manifold, thereby resulting in more vulnerability toward cyber crimes.

What will be the future of cyber security, safe digital marketing, banking in India?

Future is bright. We are heading towards cashless and digital marketing. Government of India is putting all out efforts towards cyber security and making the e-commerce foolproof.

What will you suggest to a common person to protect themselves from growing cyber threats?

My suggestion to the common person is to follow cyber hygiene to protect from the cyber threats. Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs have recently circulated a manual for cyber hygiene indicating the dos and don’ts while using cyber space. Prevention is always better than cure.

How do you see the future of cyber security?

A lot of job avenues for cyber security professionals are in store. Further, fastest growing cyber crimes will also pose a lot of challenges for the Law Enforcement Agencies to keep pace with the technology.

What is being done to empower the investigating agencies to deal with cyber crime?

The Government has established the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) with components like National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (TAU), National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), National Cybercrime Training Centre (NCTC), National Cyber Crime Research and Innovation Centre (NCCRIC) along with a series of training programmes and raising the infrastructure to empower the investigating agencies.