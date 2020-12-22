Chandigarh: MoS gives possession letters, keys of houses to 15 families under housing scheme

Beneficiaries for ARHCs scheme will include EWS/LIG categories who are urban migrants/poor. (File Photo)

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Monday handed over possession letters and keys of houses at Maloya to 15 families under Affordable Rental Housing Scheme.

He congratulated all the 1,700 beneficiaries and asked them to maintain cleanliness and hygiene.

He stated that two-room flats with kitchen space, bath and balcony will provide them with a dignified living.

The minister appreciated efforts of the UT Administration for providing houses to the migrant labourers, street vendors, industrial workers and other poor people.

He also congratulated the UT Administration on being the first among all the states/UTs in the country to implement the Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHCs) Scheme and also completing about 80% target within such a short period.

Rai advised the administration to ensure that all the beneficiaries of the ARHC scheme are linked with other welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat, cooking gas pipeline, and Direct Benefit Transfer Schemes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The minister stated that the government is committed for the welfare of farmers, migrant labourers and women.

Manoj Parida, Adviser to Administrator & chairman of Chandigarh Housing Board, stated that Chandigarh has relocated about 1,700 families within a short period of two months. He also stated that all the allottees have been provided water and electricity connections on the day of possession and most of them have started living in a good atmosphere.

About the scheme

Post-COVID-19, the PM had given a clarion call for “Aatma Nirbhar Bharat” to promote economic activities. Aligned with this vision, the Centre has initiated Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHCs) as a pro-poor and significant step for urban migrants/ poor.

This initiative is being taken up for the first time in the country to improve their living conditions and obviate them from staying in slums, informal settlements or peri-urban areas.

Utilising existing government-funded vacant houses in cities by converting them into ARHCs, these will provide them dignified living with all civic amenities.

Beneficiaries for ARHCs scheme will include EWS/LIG categories who are urban migrants/poor. They include street vendors, rickshaw pullers, and other service providers, industrial workers along with migrants working with market/trade associations, educational/health institutions, hospitality sector long-term tourists/visitors, students or any other category.

About implementation of ARHCs in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Administration appointed the Chandigarh Housing Board as state-level nodal agency and concessionaire for the scheme. The initial monthly rent has been fixed as Rs 3,000 with biennial enhancement by 8 per cent and the maximum rental period under the scheme is

25 years.

As many as 2,195 vacant small flats at Maloya were earmarked and it was decided to relocate occupants of pre-fab shelters in Sector-52 & 56 under the ARHC scheme.

The CHB has allotted 1,703 flats to the families staying in pre-fab shelters. This will provide dignified living to about 7,000 people.

Now, these families can concentrate more on the education of their children in a better environment. About 500 more families will be provided with similar flats.

This initiative has not only provided an opportunity for dignified living to the families staying in the pre-fab shelters but also the government land worth more than Rs 1,000 crore has been recovered.

