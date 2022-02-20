Morni to get optical fiber connectivity for high-speed Internet very soon

As the Covid pandemic swept through the country, work and education shifted online, almost overnight.

With the world scampering to save itself from a deadly virus, several hundred students residing in various villages of Morni found themselves helpless, often climbing up trees in the hope of finding signal bars, so they may attend their classes and send their projects. Now, almost two years later, the Deputy Commissioner of Panchkula, while holding a meeting this week, has directed officials of Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL) and Common Service Center (CSC) to begin the work of laying down optical cables for better Internet connectivity in the area. The meeting saw the presence of BBNL General Manager, Ajay Kaswan, CSC Haryana Chief, Ashish Sharma, CSC District Manager, Rohit Sen, and CSC Project Manager, Anil Sangwan.

Panchkula Deputy Commissioner, Mahavir Kaushik, while holding a meeting with the officials of BBNL and Common Service Center (CSC) earlier this week, instructed them to prepare an action plan to provide better Internet facility to the people in the hilly areas of Morni, on the lines of the city. “In terms of development, the villages should not lag behind cities and for this, there is a need to focus on physical connectivity as well as Internet connectivity,” Kaushik said. He further added that for the purpose of providing connectivity to households, one village of Morni block will now be identified on a pilot basis, in which underground connectivity would be provided through CSR. “In some areas of Morni, due to earth compaction, overhead wires get damaged, which leads to Internet connectivity being disrupted. A roadmap is being prepared for laying optical fiber in the remaining villages of Morni block also so that better Internet can be made available to the people in these villages also,” he said.

Morni has been getting special attention from the Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, who has been attempting to develop the area as a tourism hub for Haryana. The area has been already witnessed several adventure activities starting in it — including water jet scooters, paragliding, nature camps, nature trails, and hiking.

During this week’s meeting, the Deputy Commissioner was informed that optical fiber has been laid by BBNL in 20 gram panchayats of Morni under Bharat Net project and people are taking advantage of high speed Internet facility there. A target has been set to cover 6 lakh villages in the country by the year 2024. It was also informed in the meeting that 18,000 Internet connections have been made available in government and private buildings of the state through Common Service Centers.