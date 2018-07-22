Morni Hills ‘gangrape’ | Suspended ASI cries foul: Boss told me to refer victim to UT Police

Main accused of Morni rape case sunny one other accused arrested by Chandigarh Police at Mani Majra Police station on Friday. (Express file Photo) Main accused of Morni rape case sunny one other accused arrested by Chandigarh Police at Mani Majra Police station on Friday. (Express file Photo)

PANCHKULA POLICE ASI Saraswati, who was placed under suspension on Friday for mishandling of the gang-rape complaint lodged by a Chandigarh resident on July 18, has now levelled serious allegations against her senior officer Inspector Rajesh Kumari, in-charge of the Women police station in Sector 5, Panchkula.

Inspector Rajesh Kumari has also been included as member of the Special Investigation Team to assist IPS officer Anshu Singla, who is now investigating the case of a Chandigarh woman’s gang rape by over 40 men at a guest house in Morni hills, around 32 km from here.

The WhatsApp messages exchanged between ASI Saraswati and Inspector Rajesh Kumari went viral on social media on Saturday. According to the viral clips, ASI Saraswati told Inspector Rajesh Kumari that the Police Control Room had refused to give her a vehicle.

“Mam, PCR nahi mil rahi hai. Control room ne manaa kar diya. Zile mein koi gaadi nahi hai (PCR is not available. Control Room has refused. There is no vehicle available in the district),” one of the WhatsApp messages sent by ASI Saraswati to Inspector Rajesh Kumari read.

She also forwarded a copy of the victim’s complaint to Inspector Rajesh Kumari, who sent her the contact number of the Station House Officer of Manimajra Police Station. ASI Saraswati then replied to Inspector Rajesh Kumari that SHO, Manimajra was not responding to her calls.

Read | Morni Hills ‘gangrape’ case: No guest house in Morni hills registered, probe begins

ASI Saraswati is among the three police personnel suspended for not taking cognizance of the victim’s complaint.

Sources said that ASI Saraswati has submitted a representation to senior police officers claiming that she had discussed the victim’s complaint with the SHO of Women Police Station, Inspector Rajesh Kumari. Saraswati further alleged that Inspector Rajesh Kumari then instructed her to refer the complainant to Manimajra Police Station in Chandigarh.

Inspector Rajesh Kumari, however, denied the allegations. “I am doing my duty. Whatever task was assigned to me, I am doing it. Senior officers will take the decision on the claims of ASI Saraswati,” the inspector said.

“When the victim approached the Women Police Station, I followed all the procedures. But, I did not get the vehicle to take her for medical examination. Then, I brought it to the notice of Inspector Rajesh Kumari, who is in-charge of the Women Police Station. She instructed me to refer the complainant to Manimajra Police Station, Chandigarh. I have apprised senior officers of all the facts. I cannot say anything more,” ASI Saraswati told Newsline.

Morni Hills ‘gangrape’ | 24 men rounded up, most of them released: Police

DCP (Panchkula) Rajendar Kumar Meena said, “I came to know about the claims of ASI Saraswati that she was instructed by her senior inspector to forward the gang-rape victim’s complaint to Chandigarh Police. I have instructed a DCP rank officer to verify these claims. We will not spare the negligent police officers.”

Meanwhile, the victim’s house was found locked on Saturday. Her husband told Newsline, on phone, that he took her to PGI for treatment where doctors examined the victim and gave her some medication. He added that she was yet to record her statement with Panchkula police.

SIT in-charge, IPS officer Anshu Singla, said no further arrests have been made in the case yet. She refused to divulge any details on the investigation.

Production warrants

Panchkula police on Saturday moved an application for production warrants of the accused and sought custody of the accused Sunny and Avtar Singh for Monday. Panchkula DCP said Panchkula police will take both the accused in their custody and interrogate them to get details about the other accused in the case.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App