Morni Hills ‘gangrape’ | 24 men rounded up, most of them released: Police

THE CRIME branch of Panchkula police is struggling hard to establish the identity of the accused involved in the alleged gang rape of a 21-year-old woman of Manimajra. Crime branch officers are also members of the SIT headed by Additional Superintendent of Police Anshu Singla for identifying the accused.

Police sources said, “We have rounded up around 24 men, all residents of nearby areas of Panchkula and most of them were released as they were not found to be present in the vicinity of Morni between July 15 and July 18. They were picked up as they had been contacted by two of the accused, including Sunny and Avtar Singh, who are lodged in Model Burail Jail. The rounded-up men belong to the areas of Ambala, Naraingarh and Pinjore.”

A police officer of the crime branch said, “We are interrogating the people, who were contacted by the two accused between July 15 and July 18. According to the statement of the victim woman, the accused Sunny and Avtar made her the subject of rape by around 10 people every day for four days at Lovely Guest House in Morni. Though the woman in her FIR claimed that she will identify all the accused, including two policemen, we are yet to produce any of the accused before the victim to establish the identity.”

Meanwhile, Panchkula police, which is already facing the heat for not entertaining the initial complaint of the gang rape victim and referring her to the Chandigarh Police on July 18, has started verifying the claims of the suspended ASI, Saraswati, of Panchkula Women Police Station that she was not provided a PCR Gypsy to take the victim to Civil Hospital, Sector 6, for her medical examination.

