Morni gangrape: Prime accused Sunny, Avtar charged those who raped woman, say police

The accused being produced in district court Panchkula Monday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) The accused being produced in district court Panchkula Monday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

THE TWO prime accused, Sunny and Avtar Singh, charged money from people who allegedly gang-raped a 21-yr-old Chandigarh woman at a guest house in Morni. Police sources said both charged Rs 1,000-1,200 per person.

Both Sunny and Avtar were arrested by Chandigarh Police, which initially registered the case on July 18. Panchkula police, now investigating the case, took Sunny and Avtar in their custody on Monday. Panchkula police have also arrested six other accused in the case. All the eight are in police custody and being interrogated to ascertain the identities of the other accused involved.

The woman alleged that at least 40 men took turns to rape her over a span of four days from July 15 to 18.

Panchkula police investigation indicated that the woman was being used for a prostitution racket allegedly run by Sunny and Avtar at the Lovely guest house in Kaimbwala village of Morni hills. It was, however, not yet clear if the woman or her husband was also part of this alleged racket.

Police investigations revealed that the woman’s husband was in regular touch with the accused Sunny. “He dropped his wife at Ramgarh on the afternoon of July 15, from where Sunny and Avtar took her with them. From July 15th till 18th afternoon, when the woman escaped from the guest house, more than nine calls were exchanged between the woman’s husband and Sunny. What they both talked about is a matter of investigation. We have taken Sunny in our custody today. He is yet to be interrogated to ascertain the facts of the case,” an investigating officer told Chandigarh Newsline.

Police sources said that during the four days of her alleged confinement at the Lovely guest house, the woman spoke with her husband on phone. The husband, however, denied the prostitution racket theory. Four police personnel, two each of Chandigarh and Panchkula police, were deputed to provide security to the woman and her husband.

After Chandigarh Police registered a case on the woman’s complaint on July 18, Sunny and Avtar were arrested. They were lodged in Burail Jail, Chandigarh. “Panchkula police are pointing fingers at me and my wife because we raised questions on the shoddy investigation by Haryana Police. First, they did not take cognisance of our complaint and now, they are maligning us,” the woman’s husband told Chandigarh Newsline.

Explaining the number of phone calls exchanged between him and Sunny, the woman’s husband said, “Yes, there were phone calls exchanged between me and Sunny. I was repeatedly asking him about my wife, but he told me that she was busy at work and could not talk. There are also allegations on me that I accepted money for sending my wife to work for Sunny. All this is a lie. I did not take a single paisa. Will any man send his wife to get raped?” He added, “This is the reason why we wanted the investigation of the case to be transferred to Chandigarh Police. These people [Panchkula police] have started raising questions on me and my wife. Chandigarh Police never doubted our version, took cognisance of our complaint, registered the FIR and even arrested two prime accused.”

Admitting that he even spoke with his wife on phone, the husband said, “That time, she spoke normally. But, later when she came out of confinement, she told me that while she was talking to me on phone, Sunny was standing in front and threatening her not to divulge anything to me.”

A joint team of Chandigarh and Panchkula police on Monday got the woman medically examined at GMSH-16, Chandigarh. Doctors prescribed a few medicines and advised complete rest to her.

