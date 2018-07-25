Morni gangrape: Sunny came in touch with victim through Chandigarh man

Main accused of Morni rape case sunny one other accused arrested by Chandigarh Police at Mani Majra Police station on Friday. (Express file Photo) Main accused of Morni rape case sunny one other accused arrested by Chandigarh Police at Mani Majra Police station on Friday. (Express file Photo)

The owner of Lovely Guest House, Sunny, one of the main accused in Morni gang-rape, came in contact with the victim and her husband through a Chandigarh man who gives guest houses and hotels on lease in Burail, Sector 45, and Kajheri in Sector 61, police sources said.

Sources in the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which interrogated Sunny and Avtar, another accused, said the former was running the Lovely Guest House for the last eight months. “Earlier also he used to invite people at his guest house. We are probing the role of Chandigarh man through whom he claimed to have come in the contact with the woman and her husband,” said a source.

Sources added Sunny had confessed during interrogation that a financial dispute broke out between him and the woman when she ran away from Lovely Guest House in Morni. Sunny and Avtar were arrested by Chandigarh police on July 18. On Monday, Panchkula police procured their custody for three days.

A senior police officer said apart from investigating the allegations of the gang-rape against around 40 people, they are also investigating the angle of immoral trafficking and prostitution racket being operated by Sunny and Avtar from Lovely Guest House in Morni Hills.

Meanwhile, the SIT has recovered six cell phones from other six accused who were arrested following an identification by the woman. During interrogation, Sunny had disclosed that he had send the picture of the woman to around 70 people on their WhatsApp and some of them had come to his guest house in Morni and he had charged money from them.

DCP, Panchkula, Rajender Kumar Meena said, “We are investigating all aspects of this case.” Meanwhile, Karam Chand, the owner of the premises, on which the Lovely Guest House is situated, is on the run. Police said Chand is also one of the accused in this case and raids are being conducted to nab him. Chand had given his premises to Sunny without following any rule and regulation, police said.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App