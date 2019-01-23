Morni gangrape: Punjab & Haryana HC summons DGP

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court Tuesday summoned Haryana DGP Baljit Singh Sandhu for an explanation on the alleged flaws in the investigation into Morni gang rape case. He has been asked to remain present in the court on February 21 along with an affidavit regarding the alleged flaws. An accused in the case has alleged that police did not follow the legal procedure in his identification. A single bench of the High Court passed the order while hearing a petition for regular bail of one of the accused in the case.

Advocate Sukhvinder Nara, the counsel for the accused, Ajay Kumar, argued before the court that the FIR has been lodged against unknown persons and he has neither been named in the disclosure statement of co-accused nor in the statement of the victim. He was not “legally” identified by the victim, instead falsely implicated, his counsel argued.

The victim in the case had been allegedly raped by a number of men during her captivity at a guest house in Morni hills in July 2018. At least 11 accused, including the husband of the victim, have been arrested after the registration of the case under various charges, including of gangrape and sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. None of the accused has been released on bail so far.

On the identification of the accused by the victim, Nara argued that the arresting officer had sent his photo to the concerned women inspector through WhatsApp, which was further shown to the victim. “The identification of the accused cannot be done through WhatsApp as no such provision exists under the CrPC. Section 54A of the Code provides for order of Magistrate for identification of the accused during investigation but no such process has been adopted by the Special Investigation Team which makes the investigation faulty and indicates towards the false implication of accused,” Nara told the Court.

Following the submission, the court summoned the DGP. The High Court last year had also taken a suo motu cognizance in the rape case, but a division bench disposed of the petition in October 2018 after noting “this court has no reason to believe that the investigating agency shall not complete the investigation and bring it to a logical end expeditiously”. However, the police was ordered to place on record a status report of the investigation after eight weeks.