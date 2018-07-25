Morni gangrape: Panchkula police may impose Sarais Act in Morni hills

A guesthouse in Morni hills. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) A guesthouse in Morni hills. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

FOLLOWING ALLEGATIONS of a woman that she was raped by 40 people at Lovely Guest House running illegally in Morni Hills, the Panchkula police has started considering imposing The Sarais Act, 1867, in the area of Morni hills.

Under the Sarais Act, 1867, which contains 18 clauses, a sarai means any building used for the shelter and accommodation of travellers. Under the Act, the keepers and owners of such buildings which provide shelter and accommodation to travellers after charging money are bound to register themselves with the area magistrate.

A fine of Rs 20 can be slapped against the owner and keeper of a sarai for violating the norm. Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Mukul Kumar said, “As there is commissionrate system in Panchkula, imposing the Sarais Act comes under the purview of Panchkula DCP. He has authority to register all the commercial buildings used as hotels, guesthouses and restaurants under this Act. He is on the job.”

Police Commissioner Bali said, “The office of Panchkula DCP was instructed to impose The Sarais Act, 1867, in the area of Morni Hills sometime back. Somehow, it was not imposed. Now after the alleged incident of gangrape, police administration decided to impose it strictly.

Earlier, the instructions of imposing the Sarais Act were issued from the office of Police Commissioner, Panchkula.”

DCP (Panchkula) Rajender Kumar Meena said, “I have consulted legal experts of police department on this Act. We will shortly issue a notification in this regard giving one-month time to the owners of guesthouses, hotels and restaurants to register themselves under The Sarais Act, 1867.”

On Tuesday, Panchkula Police Commissioner Charu Bali conducted a surprise check at more than dozen hotels in the area of Thapli in Morni and temporarily sealed two guesthouses: Mid Range and Valley Resort. There are more than 150 unregistered hotels, restaurants and guesthouses situated throughout Morni Hills. None of the departments, including state tourism department, HUDA, forest department and the district administration, have any record of these guesthouses.

Owners of guesthouses meet Panchkula DCP

On Tuesday, owners of eight guesthouses and hotels situated in Mandana in Morni Hills met Panchkula DCP Rajender Kumar Meena and requested him to suggest them ways to register their commercial establishments. Aman Kumar, an owner of a resort, said, “Our hotels and guesthouses have been locked since July 18. We do not know where to go to register our hotels and guesthouses. We had approached the Haryana forest department, which advised us to go to the police department.” DCP Meena said, “It is a complicated matter. The owners of these guesthouses, hotels allow the visitors to drink alcohol without having permission from the excise department. Moreover, how can they open a hotel in the residential buildings and on agriculture land.”

