Morni gangrape: One more arrested after victim identifies his photo

PANCHKULA POLICE on Monday arrested another man in connection with the allegations of a Manimajra woman that she was sexually exploited at Lovely Guest House in Morni hills on Monday. Dheeraj Kumar was arrested after his photo was identified by the victim. Confirming the arrest, Panchkula Commissioner of Police Charu Bali said he will be produced in the district court on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the six accused arrested on Sunday following the allegations of the woman that they along with others had raped her at Lovely Guest House along with its owner Sunny and another guest house worker Avtar, were produced in the court of Additional Civil Judge (Senior Division-cum-JMIC), Kanwal Kumar, and remanded in police custody on Monday.

The six accused, Karan Sharma, Shadi Ram, Vikas, Manjeet, Ajay and Sukhwinder, were remanded in two days’ police custody. Sunny and Avtar were remanded in three days’ police custody.

Meanwhile, except for the counsels of the accused, no one else was allowed to enter the courtroom when a Panchkula police team, led by Inspector Rajesh Kumari, SHO of Women Police Station, and Inspector Ram Kumar, SHO of Chandimandir PS, produced them before the magistrate. Though the six accused were brought to the district court complex around 2.30 pm, they were produced before the magistrate only after the arrival of Sunny and Avtar, who were brought to court by the Chandigarh Police.

A police source said, “Sunny and Avtar were arrested by Chandigarh Police and Panchkula police procured their custody on production warrants. They were brought to the district court by a Chandigarh Police team.” Earlier, the accused were scheduled to be produced in another court but later they were all produced in the court of Additional Civil Judge (Senior Division-cum-JMIC), Kanwal Kumar.

Accused Sukhwinder Singh and Manjeet Singh are residents of Shahzadpur in Ambala, Karan Sharma is a resident of Sector 9, Ambala, Vikas alias Vicky is a resident of Naraingarh. Ajay Kumar and Shadi Ram are also from Ambala. All are between 25 and 40 years except Shadi Ram, who is in his fifties. The six will be produced in the court again on July 25 while Sunny and Avtar will be produced on July 26.

The defence counsel, advocate Jeevan Singh Saini, said, “Prosecution argued for the custody of five days for all the accused pleading for the recovery of their cell phones to ascertain the involvement of more people in the case. We countered the arguments of the prosecution stating that it is a false case and innocent people are being implicated.”

Till now, Panchkula police have arrested people in connection with the allegations of a woman that she was raped by around 10 people every day at Lovely Guest House between July 15 and July 18.

Haryana Women’s Commission team visits Lovely and other guest houses. A team of the Haryana Women’s Commission visited the guest houses, including Lovely Guest House, in Morni hills. The women’s commission team, comprising three members, was led by Chairperson Pratibha Suman. The team found empty bottles, used syringes and contraceptives from the Lovely Guest House. The team will submit a report to the Panchkula DC in this connection shortly.

