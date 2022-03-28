More water for Chandigarh — but is it really needed and how much will it really cost

Chandigarh may be looking at increased water tariffs soon, and the issue has already sparked heated debates between the administration and political representatives. An announcement is expected to be made on Monday regarding the same.

While political representatives are against a water tariff hike, the administration believes that it is a necessary step, considering the expenditure on the same along with the fact that the rates last were last revised in 2011.

The new rates, which saw a 200 per cent hike in prices, had been announced last year in September but it was met with widespread opposition. With elections in the near future, the new rates were put on hold till March 2022.

With the newly-elected Aam Aadmi Party seeking 20,000 litres of free water for every family, the issue grows even further in Chandigarh.

Residents say hiked tariff might become routine

Residents feel that hiked water tariffs would be a routine if Chandigarh is seeking a loan for the 24×7 water supply.

A city that is already drawing more than the mandated national norm has taken a whopping loan of Rs 410 crore from a foreign agency for its aim to provide a 24×7 water supply.

As per a study of the public health wing of the civic body, sectors in the north use more water than those in the south in Chandigarh, It was found that the residents in the north were using over 1,000 litres of water per person every day against the national norm of 135 litres per person. VIP localities like sectors 2,3,4,5 and 9 use between 934 litres and 1,376 litres of water per person on a daily basis. On the contrary, residents of Sector 56 use as much as 138 litres per person every day.

254 litres per person

According to the national norm, only 135 litres of water is required per person every day. However, 254 litres of water is available for every person in Chandigarh, 119 litres more than the fixed norm.

A few reasons for the high water consumption in Chandigarh are severe water leakage losses, unmetered connections and the use of potable water for irrigation of green covers.

About 35 per cent of the drinking water in Chandigarh is wasted every year due to leakage. The city has more than 2.5 lakh households, but only two-thirds of them are water consumers.

UT gets 109 MGD in all

UT now gets 87 million gallons daily (MGD) from six phases of Kajauli waterworks. The demand usually goes up in summers, up to around 112 MGD. Through 225 tubewells in the city, UT gets around 22 MGD, increasing the city’s total amount of water to 109 MGD. During winters, the demand is already 85 MGD.

24×7 supply will lead to wastage, say residents

Residents believe that the 400 crore loan taken from the French development bank by Chandigarh will cause a further increase in tariffs in the future. Most residents feel that the 24×7 water supply is not the need of the hour as the city.

A representation was made by activist R K Garg in the past to the Prime Minister’s Office, citing that the 24×7 water supply will lead to wastage of water.

However, Smart City Limited, which has already sought a loan of Rs 400 crore, justified the project. Garg said that the loan repayment and its humongous interest will be at the cost of residents and they would have to spend a lot of money on their water bills.

“It is beyond comprehension as to why the Chandigarh Administration is resorting to taking a loan from a foreign agency for its basic civic amenities and why the central government has agreed to enter into such an avoidable loan. The loan amount is not going to increase the availability of water at the source in any way, neither is it meant to create any source of water for Chandigarh residents,” Garg said.

‘Aimed at minimising water wastage’

The Smart City Limited said that “the 24×7 water supply to Chandigarh is mainly aimed to reduce the Non-Revenue Water (NRW) Percentage (within 15 per cent) to help in conservation of water resources, prevention of leakages (even up to household level), preservation of underground water level by gradually phasing out the drinking water supply through tubewells and provide fresh surface level water for drinking purpose round the clock”.

It was said that the project aims to minimise wastage of water as people would not be storing water. According to Smart City Limited, the 24×7 supply delivers better quality water for public health. Furthermore, the supply will significantly give better service to all consumers as there is access to clean water with improved quality and quantity, timing, and pressure. They also said that the supply would revolutionize service to the poor.

“Consumers can access round the clock water for improved health and hygiene while saving time in queuing, carrying and storing, and they can use the time for employment opportunities,” it was said.

How does Chandigarh gets its water?

The Kajauli waterworks is set up in Kajauli village. Water is then lifted from the Bhakra main canal, SYL. Water is supplied to Sector 39 Water Treatment Plant (WTP) in Chandigarh through Kajauli pipelines, Phase I, II, III and IV, V and VI. The water is then treated in Sector 39.

For the purpose of storing water, there are four reservoirs with a capacity of 30 lakh gallons of water each located in sectors 56, 57, 64 and Phase 10, two reservoirs of one lakh gallons capacity each in sectors 70 and 71 and one reservoir of five lakh gallon capacity at Phase VII.

There are six zones for the purpose of water supply. Each of these zones is fed through independent waterworks in sectors 12, 26, 32, 52, 37 and Manimajra I and II.