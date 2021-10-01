More trouble: Income Tax pastes notice at GBP Group’s commercial office in Sector 34

THE GBP Group waded into more trouble on Thursday with the Income Tax department slapping a notice against the absconding owners of M/s Gupta Brothers Promoters Pvt Ltd for not submitting relevant information related to the financial year 2016-17 and 2019-20.

The notice was issued and a copy of the same pasted at the commercial office of GBP in Sector 34, which has been shut for the last two days.

The notice was issued from the office of Deputy Commissioner, Income Tax, Surabhi Garg, under Order-V Rule 20 of Code of Civil Procedure (CPC) 1908. Sources said that Income Tax Inspector, Nitish Attri, had visited the builders’ office to serve them the notice personally but did not find anyone there, prompting him to paste it at the office.

Officials of M/s Gupta Brothers Promoters Pvt Ltd, including its directors, who claimed to have constructed mega residential and commercial projects in Zirakpur, Derabassi, Kharar and other parts of the city, have been absconding since the last fortnight. Hundreds of people from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, Jammu, and Delhi have invested their hard earned money in projects by the company, with several of them starting to lodge FIRs against the builders in Chandigarh and Mohali since July, 2021 for fraud.

Police sources said that three FIRs in connection with property frauds were registered against the owners of Gupta Brothers Promoters (GBP) Group in Chandigarh. In one of the cases, the booked owners managed to get interim protection from arrest from a local court, but they are yet to join the police investigations. Two of the FIRs were registered with the Economic Offence Wing (EOW), UT police, and one other in Sector 34 police station. The GBP Group has its registered commercial office in Sector 34, Chandigarh. A police officer said, “The booked owners of GBP Group are Pardeep Kumar Gupta, Satish Kumar Gupta, Anupam Gupta, and others.”

Sources said besides the three FIRs against the builders, a few complaints are also pending against them at Sector 34 police station. They said that as the group has its registered office in Sector 34, investors, customers of the builders file their complaints with the area police station, which is PS 34. The latest FIR against the builder brothers was registered on August 31 by one Anoop Kumar of Sector 15, who accused the builder brothers for committing a fraud of Rs 47.50 lakh on the pretext of providing a residential plot to him