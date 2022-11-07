scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022

More than MRP: Food app told to pay man Rs 11.5K

Mohit Sharma alleged that on November 25, 2021, he ordered groceries on Swiggy, among which were two boxes of Date Crown weighing 250 grams each.

The commission thus ordered Swiggy to pay Rs 10,000 to the complainant as compensation for causing mental agony and harassment and Rs 1,500 as costs of litigation.

The Chandigarh Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed a food delivery application firm to pay Rs 11,500 to a UT resident for selling a product by charging more than the maximum retail price (MRP).

Sharma alleged that as per the price mentioned on the app, one box of Date Crown was Rs 174, but was being sold at a discounted price of Rs 158. However, when the product was delivered to Sharma, he noticed that the MRP mentioned on the product was Rs 117 only. Sharma approached the Swiggy customer care and raised his concern and the team provided a refund of the differential amount, Rs 44 for two boxes.

Sharma alleged that Swiggy (Bundl Technologies Private Limited) amounts to unfair trade practice and filed a complaint with the consumer commission.

The commission thus ordered Swiggy to pay Rs 10,000 to the complainant as compensation for causing mental agony and harassment and Rs 1,500 as costs of litigation.

