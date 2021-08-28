More than half of Punjab’s population yet to be vaccinated, shows data

Punjab is yet to administer the first dose of the Covid vaccine to half its eligible population (18+), data has shown.

As per the latest data till Friday, Punjab has administered 99,81,917 first doses, which is 48.93 per cent of its total eligible population of 2.04 crore. The numbers for the second dose are even more worrying, with the state having administered just 31.29 lakh doses to date, which is just 15.34 per cent of the total eligible population. Cumulatively, the state has administered 1.31 crore doses till now.

Amit Kumar, nodal officer, vaccination Punjab, said that whatever stock of vaccine doses was being received from the Centre, the state was consuming it immediately, and that too without any wastage. “We are getting fewer doses, which is the only reason for not touching the 50 per cent mark yet. Whatever stock arrives, it is consumed within a day. Our wastage is negative. It is minus one percent so no doses are being wasted. We need a better supply of doses to cover at least 50 per cent of our eligible population with the first dose,” he said.

In Punjab, Ludhiana has the highest vaccination numbers, with 19.02 lakh doses administered till now with Mansa languishing at the bottom of the table with 2.22 lakh administered doses.

Punjab has administered 1.15 crore doses of Covishield to its population and 16 lakh doses of Covaxin, as per the CoWIN dashboard.