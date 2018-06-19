More than 700 Rehri Fadi workers protest in Panchkula

Roadside vendors from Panchkula gherao office of Directorate of Urban Local Bodies, Haryana, in Sector 4, Panchkula, on Monday. (Source: Jaipal Singh) Roadside vendors from Panchkula gherao office of Directorate of Urban Local Bodies, Haryana, in Sector 4, Panchkula, on Monday. (Source: Jaipal Singh)

Over 700 Rehri Fadi workers protested in front of Urban Local Bodies, Sector 4, alleging foul play by the administration in the implementation of Town Vending Committee Act, 2014.

The protestors demanded a permanent location for all workers and a decrease in the monthly charges imposed by the administration. Earlier, they would pay Rs 50 to the Haryana Urban Development Authority but are being charged Rs.2500 per month now. Other demands included a uniform survey, license and identification proof to all workers.

They also alleged disparities in the two surveys done for the implementation of the 2014 Act as well as accused police of demanding bribes under the pretense of verification.

