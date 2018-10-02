‘More than 40% of my crop has fallen flat, can’t be harvested for two weeks’

Cotton at a mandi at Abohar in Fazilka. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) Cotton at a mandi at Abohar in Fazilka. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

FARMER Davinder Singh, 32, grows an early variety of basmati, named PUSA 1509, on his 40-acre land at Khuh Raje Wala village in Tarn Taran district. Till recently, he was buoyant as he had a bumper crop. He harvested 10 acres, which fetched him Rs 2,500-2,600 per quintal – Rs 300 more per quintal than last year’s opening price. But just three days after his first harvest came the unseasonally three-day-long heavy rains in northern India that in one fell swoop blighted his fortune, damaging paddy, cotton crop and exposing plants to diseases.

Basmati in Singh’s remaining 30 acres lie in knee-deep water and he has no hope of reaping the same yield, quality or price. And the problem could worsen if water doesn’t drain quickly.

“More than 40 per cent of my remaining crop have fallen flat, which can’t be harvested till the field dries up completely. It could mean another two weeks,” Singh said. And in this period the grain might also turn black or germinate, he said.

Singh faces double jeopardy. “There would be a cut of around Rs 200 to 400 per quintal based on the extend of discolouration, and the yield may also go down by 2-3 quintals per acre,” he said.

Punjab accounts for 28 per cent of India’s rice output, which rose to a record 19.1 million tonnes last year with a contribution of 13.1 million tonnes to central pool. India is the leading exporter of the Basmati rice, and has exported 40 lakh tonnes of Basmati in 2017-18.

Amrik Singh of Jandiala Guru in Amritsar district too had sown the same PUSA 1509 on his 25 acres and was supposed to begin the harvest on Sunday – the day when heavy rain hit the state.

“The loss could be 25 per cent or more. And water stagnation could lead to diseases,” he said.

Like them, there are thousands of farmers who suffered major loss in the early basmati and paddy varieties.

“According to the initial surveys of the Punjab Agriculture Department, basmati and paddy crops have suffered losses due to waterlogging and PUSA 1509 and PR-126, PR-127 varieties of paddy got hit mainly,” said Director of Punjab Agriculture Department Dr Jasbir Singh Bains.

“Five to 10 per cent waterlogging was reported in 2.79 lakh hectares under different rice varieties, including PUSA 1509 basmati and short-duration paddy (PR-126) crops.”

Bacterial blight, a disease that dries up leaves, could be the after-effect of high humidity and fluctuating temperature.

Dr Narinder Singh, the senior plant pathologist at Punjab Agriculture University in Ludhiana, said the present weather condition might trigger attacks from sheath blight’ and ‘plant hopper’ on paddy crop.

For late crops like Basmati PB 1121, which is grown in ?70 per cent of the total area under basmati rice cultivation in India, blast is a major threat.

Ashok Sethi, a senior member of Punjab Rice Millers and Exporters Association, said traders and exporters had procured over 2.50 lakh quintals of PUSA 1509 Basmati and the rate was very good.

“But now farmers will not get the same price,” he said. “Exporters are getting good orders from across globe and have pinned their hopes on Basmati 1121, which will reach the market by October-end.”

Vijay Kalra, president of Arhtiya Association Punjab, said now there would be a pause in the supply for the next two weeks as the crop is totally under knee-deep water in majority area.

In Haryana, paddy was sown in 13.29 lakh hectares this year. Apart from Pusa-1509 Basmati, the rains have also damaged some non-basmati varieties like PR-11 and PR-14.

President of All India Rice Exporters Association (AIREA) Vijay Setia said Haryana farmers were expecting a bumper crop of paddy this year, and had cut down on pesticides because of favourable weather. But because of recent rains, Setia said, “the paddy farmers may face losses up to 50% in production”.

“The farmers have to spend more money not only in harvesting but also in drying the produce,” said Setia, a Karnal-based rice exporter.

Cotton belt

In the cotton-growing districts of Punjab and Haryana, the rains have raised moisture content and damaged crops.

Of the 2.83 lakh hectares under cotton cultivation in Punjab, 1 to 10 per cent damage was reported in 91,010 hectares, including 62,000 hectares in Bathinda district and 28,000 hectares in Mansa district.

Senior entomologist at PAU Vijay Kumar said that first picking was going on but due to waterlogging at some places, cotton got discoloured – a price damper. At present, the crop was getting very good price of Rs. 5,400 to 5,800 per quintal in the market much above the last year’s opening rate of Rs 4,100-4,200 per quintal.

For Haryana farmers, the rains came at a time when they had started plucking cotton balls in some areas of the 6.69 lakh hectares under cultivation. “The rains will lead to moisture in the blooming balls of cotton, which will blacken them,” said Jagraj Dhandi, Joint Director of Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department.

