More than 20 hospitalised at Manimajra with diarrhoea-like symptoms

Residents of Mauli Jagran being treated at Civil Hospital in Manimajra on Sunday. (Express photo by Sahil Walia) Residents of Mauli Jagran being treated at Civil Hospital in Manimajra on Sunday. (Express photo by Sahil Walia)

Over 20 people from Mauli Jagran were admitted to the Civil Hospital at Manimajra on Sunday after they showed diarrhoea-like symptoms such as vomiting and loose motions. The patients were stated to be stable till the report was being filed.

Residents alleged that they had been getting contaminated water for the past two days. A team from the public health wing of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. The MC also sent water tankers to the area after the incident.

The Senior Medical Officer (SMO) refused to confirm whether the patients had contracted diarrhoea. He said he would first take a look at the patients’ records.

According to information available, in 2012, at least 10 residents of the area died of diarrhoea caused by contaminated water.

Shiv Guru, a patient admitted to the emergency ward, said, “We think that dirty water from the sewers got mixed with drinking water due to which we fell sick,” adding that the residents used water from those pipelines daily for drinking purpose. “The staff has given us glucose; I’ve been injected with six to seven bottles already,” he said. Mauli Jagran, under ward 24 of the MC, has often faced irregular supply and poor water quality.

Even in 2016, some residents suffered from typhoid and diarrhoea, stating that they received “muddy water” in their homes.

A female patient said she had been admitted for the past two days, but her condition had failed to improve. She was administered regular medication and was awaiting her test reports.

Ward councillor Anil Kumar Dubey said, “I don’t understand why the MC is not looking into this issue. Do they want a repeat of 2012 when people died of the same problem? The pipelines in the area need to be changed.”

Dubey claimed that he had visited the patients at the hospital and will take up the issue of contaminated water with the MC officials on Monday.

He said tenders were allotted to replace the pipelines, but the project was not working out due to shortage of funds.

City Congress president Pradeep Chhabra said the mayor and the MC were being negligent. “The total number of patients in the area is higher than those in the hospital records. This matter should be looked into,” he claimed. Chhabra is also a member of the Chandigarh Health Advisory Committee.

Mayor Davesh Moudgil told Chandigarh Newsline that he had ordered an inquiry into the incident. “The health team has collected water samples from the area. The source of contamination seems to be two houses in the colony. The local councillor is also there. I will take strict action if there is any negligence on part of any MC official,” he added.

