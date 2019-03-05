More than 1,500 serve langar outside Govt Medical Hospital

More than 1500 persons were served free food and snacks outside Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, a Hindu festival celebrated annually in honour of Lord Shiva.

The Laughing Club in Sector 44 and Tamzaraa Kafe Club in Industrial Area, Phase I, served free food to the people outside hospital. From last four years, once in every month, we serve langar (free food) to the attendants and visitors here at GMCH-32. We are a group of 22 members and we do this for human cause. We chose today’s auspicious occasion to serve the needy”, said BK Gupta, one of the members of Laughing Club.

Satish Kumar, another member of the club, said, “The main aim of our club is to spread happiness among people. The money that others spend in parties or on birthday cakes, we save that amount and utilise it to feed the needy”.

Dheeraj Kumar, one of the members of Tamzaraa Kafe Club, said, “From 11 am till 2 pm, we served langar outside the hospital. On every special occasion, we organise langar for people in need. Since today is Maha Shivratri, we decides to set-up langar.” Many people, including staff members of GMCH-32, distributed bananas and chocolates to people on the occasion.