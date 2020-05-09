Punjab: More than 1,300 people leave for UP in special train

Social distancing guidelines were adhered to while boarding of passengers into the train.(Express Photo) Social distancing guidelines were adhered to while boarding of passengers into the train.(Express Photo)

The second special train with 1,301 migrant labourers for Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh departed from the Mohali Railway Station on Friday.

As many as 91 persons were also sent to Uttrakhand in buses by the administration.

The first train for Hardoi had left on Thursday. DC Girish Dayalan said that the non-stop train left Mohali Railway Station at 10:00 am.

Social distancing guidelines were adhered to while boarding of passengers into the train.

The migrant workers scheduled to leave were screened thoroughly at the designated collection centres before they boarded the train.

