More than 1,000 people download app on carbon footprint in first 13 days

More than 1,000 people have downloaded the first-of-its kind mobile application, Carbon Watch, for assessing their carbon footprint within 13 days of its launch.

The application was launched on February 13. “Around 300-plus people downloaded the mobile application in single day on February 24. Though a technical glitch was experienced yesterday, it was sorted out and the application is working smoothly,” said a source in the Chandigarh environment and energy department.

The mobile application can be downloaded free of cost. Debendra Dalai, director, UT environment department, said, “Due to the heavy rush for downloading the mobile application, the app developed a technical snag. We sorted it out. Till now the application can be downloaded only on Android smart cell phones. People are urging us to make it available on the iOS cell phones, including Apple phones, to download it. Till now people can download this mobile application through the Android smartphones.”

The UT has not analysed till now how many people of Chandigarh or from other states downloaded this application. However, it is being presumed that maximum users of the application are local residents.

Those interested can download this app by scanning a QR code or by accessing url “https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.carboneye”& for any feedback or suggestion can write to the department at ch-env@nic.in.

According to the mobile application, as a person downloads the application, he/she has to fill our details in four parts: water, energy, waste generation and transport (vehicular movement). In the category of water, the person is to give details about the water consumption. In energy section, the user has to key in details such as how much electricity units are consumed every month at house, monthly bill etc. Is he/she using solar energy or not? In waste category, the person will write about waste generation by him/her and family. In the transport section, a person will specify the mode of his transport, i.e. four- wheeler, two-wheeler or bicycle.

The mobile application automatically calculates the carbon footprint of the individual. The application will describe the national average, world average of the emission and where do you stand in the process of releasing the emission.

The basic purpose of the app is to make people climate-smart citizens while making them capable of assessing their carbon footprints along with providing them steps to reduce it.