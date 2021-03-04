Haryana: More people step up for jab in Panchkula, number of sites increased to 19

The vaccination of Health Care Workers (HCWs) crossed 73 per cent rate for the first dose which is being pegged as an achievement for the department (Express File)

A gradual surge was witnessed in the number of common citizens coming forward to take the Covid-19 vaccine in Panchkula, with 464 people taking the jab on Wednesday.

As many as 139 people had taken the vaccination on Monday and 271 received the vaccine on Tuesday. A total of 590 persons, including healthcare workers, frontline workers, and common citizens against a target of 700 were vaccinated on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the district has drastically increased the number of hospitals and sites administering the vaccine. PHC Surajpur, PHC pinjore, PHC Nanakpur, PHC old panchkula, SDH Kalka, Civil hospital Sector 6, Polyclinic 26, Dispensary Sector 19, PHC Barwala, PHC Hangola, CHC Raipurrani along with private hospitals including Alchemist, Ojas, Paras, Raffle, Dhawan and Radhi Devi hospital will be vaccinating citizens from Thursday.



The vaccination of Health Care Workers (HCWs) crossed 73 per cent rate for the first dose which is being pegged as an achievement for the department. “Additional sites and flexibility in portal are now making it easier for HCWs and FLWs to get the vaccine,” said Dr Jasjeet Kaur, CMO, Panchkula, while talking to The Indian Express.

Speaking about the rising number in vaccination for common citizens, she said, “The vaccine hesitancy has reduced. Rather we see enthusiasm for the vaccine among senior citizens. We are adding sites in government and private sector to vaccinate citizens further. A cohort mobilisation approach will be adopted to mobilise groups. This will help in avoiding wastage and vaccinating as many eligible people as possible.”



A total of 12,616 persons have yet been vaccinated in Panchkula including 6548 HCWs, 5604 FLWs, and 464 senior citizens.