More paver blocks will defeat Chandigarh’s goals of sustainability: Experts

A day after The Indian Express reported how it was raining pavers in Chandigarh, experts said if you start laying paver blocks in the whole city, it will defeat the city’s goals of sustainability.

Despite red flags in the past to avoid overconcretising the city, projects of pavers and tiles worth Rs 6.38 crore had been passed in the recent Finance and Contract Committee meeting of the Chandigarh civic body. At most places, in works approved, the existing cement concrete flooring or existing paver blocks will be dismantled and new ones would be laid.

Professor Rajnish Wattas, former principal of Chandigarh College of Architecture, while speaking to The Indian Express said that with pavers, they were defeating the sole goal of sustainability and pavers don’t allow the water to percolate.

“These paths along roads or markets all have natural earth. How will the city remain sustainable or green? When it rains, water must percolate down. It is simple — more hard the surface, more impervious it becomes. We need to understand that green covers are essential because gradually in a city like Chandigarh, which is a garden city and is going for renewable energy, the goal of sustainability gets defeated,” he said.

Wattas also said that by paving the city, they were increasing the temperatures that is the “island effect”. “By making more and more hard surfaces, we are raising the temperatures. In 80s too, I had conducted a research on city’s landscaping where the temperature near Neelam plaza was 5 degrees more than the other green areas because if you see even Sector 17 is a hard surface since it was made for pedestrians and a walking space, though there have to be cut-outs with green spaces. So just within few metres, there was a stark difference in the temperature and that is what we are doing by paving,” Wattas added.

Many experts state that instead of pavers replacing pavers, other alternatives could have been explored.

Manmohan Sarin, a senior advocate living in Chandigarh since 1955, stated, “More pavers are killing trees. If you see just outside the Rock Garden, 50-year- old trees have fallen and more will fall this way. What is more worrying is that with concretisation, more rainwater simply ‘goes down the drain’ and does not replenish the aquifires, threatening the lives of our tubewells. They will run dry and it is only a matter of time. Even the green belts are not being spared.”

Sarin added that paving is already taking its toll on the city which is evident by the number of trees dying in the city.

R K Garg, president of Second Innings Association, stated that “accountability should be fixed for the over use of pavers”.

“After a reprimand from Chandigarh Administration in 2019, MC once again has started working to ruin the architectural character of city of gardens. Surprisingly, MC is giving two hoots. This has probably happened because of administrative face which has since changed and no one knows or remembers what had happened in 2019 on paver blocks in Chandigarh,” Garg said.

He added, “The Chief Architect of UT had issued guidelines and there are observations on the same in Master Plan 2031. Looks like the recommendations of Forest Research Institute were not enough. Though we have Local Government department in administration, MC never cares for any directions once budget is allocated to it. As such the local government, Urban Planning department and Engineering department should issue strict guidelines regarding all projects and engineering work of MC and fix up accountability as well for the planned growth of Chandigarh.”

The Forest Research Institute had in a study found that over-concretisation was one of the reasons why trees were falling in the city.