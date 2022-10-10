More girls in tech institutes will boost India’s progress: Murmu

The number of girl students should be increased in technical educational institutions to speed up the country’s progress, said President Droupadi Murmu Sunday.

The President was addressing the 52nd convocation and closing ceremony of the centenary year celebrations of Punjab Engineering College (PEC) in Chandigarh.

Murmu said she was happy to see that the institution has provided many luminaries to the country, including former chairman of ISRO and father of experimental fluid dynamics research in India Prof Satish Dhawan, founder-director of IIT (Delhi) Prof RN Dogra and Kalpana Chawla, who is is an alumnus of PEC’s Aeronautical Engineering Department.

“I would like to give special reference to a former student of the PEC, Kalpana Chawla. She became the first woman astronaut of Indian origin and created an inspiring history of self-sacrifice for science. Kalpana Chawla amar rahegi (will remain alive). I am happy to note that Kalpana Chawla Chair of Geospatial Technology is established in the PEC. The number of girl students will increase in this institute and they will win more medals, this is my expectation. The number of girl students should be increased in the technical education institutions to give impetus to the progress of the country,” she said.

Addressing the graduating students, the President said that they are entering a world of unlimited opportunities and possibilities and advised them to never forget their duties towards their country.

“It is expected from them that they will use the knowledge acquired in this prestigious institution in the service of humanity too,” Murmu said.

She urged them to keep Mahatma Gandhi’s message of ‘Sarvodaya’ in their individual priorities. She said that it is the moral duty of every citizen, especially the youth, to put into practice his values.

The President said, “Established in Lahore in the year 1921, PEC has emerged as a leading institute for research and contributed to global technological change. It is a premier institute of the country as well as a harbinger of technical education in this region.”

The President distributed gold medals to the students and also conferred honoris causa to the Principal Scientific Adviser to the central government Dr Ajay Kumar Sood and Advisor to the UT Administrator Dharam Pal. A convocation souvenir was released by the Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit and was presented to the President. Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya also attended the event.

Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University) is the first academic institution to come up in the capital city of Chandigarh in 1953.

The director of Punjab Engineering College, Dr Baldev Setia in his address mentioned that the 52nd convocation of the institute falls during the centenary year and is special for all.

Setia said: “First and foremost, it is the first time in the glorious history of the Institute when the Honorable President of India is the chief guest of the convocation and secondly for the first time the senate has recommended two degrees (honoris causa) to two highly meritorious and illustrious personalities. It is a convocation when a record number of 873 degrees – highest ever so far – are being conferred.”

The director also focused on the regional diversity in PEC and that the institute admits students from abroad as well. He motivated students to pursue their passions as truly now is the time when the sky is the limit.