More Chinese men may be involved, Rs 100 crore laundered, say police

The cyber cell of Chandigarh Police have stumbled upon the names of more Chinese nationals who they claim were involved in allegedly cheating and extorting money from people after trapping them through small loan lending apps in the UT and elsewhere.

According to investigators, they have stumbled across the name of one more Chinese national, Jeffery Jhu, who had left India in 2020 and had been since managing the money matters of the online loan lending applications. Police said they have so far seized 20 more bank accounts and frozen around Rs 50 lakh in them that they believe had been obtained by menas of cheating or extortion from people across the country.

A 32-year-old Chinese national, as well as 20 others, have already been arrested by the cyber cell of Chandigarh Police after a series a raids across the country.

Police said that Jeffery Jhu’s name came to light during interrogation of the already arrested Chinese national, Wan Chenghua and his aides Anshul Kumar. Both Chenghua and Kumar were directly in the contact of Jhu. Jhu, whose identity was confirmed to the UT Police by the Foreign Registration Office in Delhi, is believed to be the man who has laundered money for the gang up to the tune of Rs 100 crore — a claim police officers said they will get further vetted by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI. Meanwhile, the police custody of Chenghua, Kumar and Parvej Alam was extended for three more days on Friday. Police said a syndicate was being operated through a company named PC Finance in Gurgaon, which has many Chinese nationals on top positions. The company shut down in 2020.

SP (cyber) Ketan Bansal said, “Jhu was working in a pharmaceutical company in Gurgaon and Delhi. Later, he worked with PC Finance, which operated as a finance company. He was managing the money for this syndicate. Currently, he is in China. The identity of more Chinese nationals will be established in the course of investigations. The men arrested so far have named three people — Peter, Tray and Nicoholson — stating that they occupied top positions in PC Finance. The authenticity of these names is yet to be ascertained and we have informed the FIU, ED and CBI requesting them to look into the matter.”

Police said Anshul Kumar was the main associate of Jeffery Jhu in India. Chenghua was also working under Jeffery Jhu and had paid around Rs 35-40 lakh to Anshul Kumar. Anshul had further delivered the money to Parvej Alam alias Jeetu Bhadana.

Police urge Google to delete certain apps

The police said that the accused were operating several online loan applications — like Hugo Loan, Coin Cash, AA Loan, AK Loan, Win Credit. The police said they had sent a request to Google to delete some of the applications from Play Store, which they said used virtual numbers for contact. Police added that efforts were on to trace the origin of these virtual numbers as well as trace other suspects.

The investigators also have so far found that the accused were using social media applications DingTalk, WeChat, GB Whatsapp to communicate with each other.

Accused used cloned version of WhatsApp

It also emerged during investigations that instead of using regular WhatsApp,Facebook, Instagram, the accused used GB WhatsApp, a clone application of WhatsApp which had access to all data on a person’s mobile phones. Similarly DingTalk and WeChat applications were also used by the fraudsters.

Sources said sleuths of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) will bring their own language interpreter for thorough questioning of Chenghua, who only so far has shown a rudimentary understanding of English.