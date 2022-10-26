Chandigarh: More cases of burns, eye injuries, emergency compared to last year

The Emergency at GMCH 32, GMSH 16, Civil Hospital Mani Majra, Civil Hospital Sector 45 and Civil Hospital Sector 22 remained busy on Diwali night dealing with routine Emergency cases as well those due to firecrackers.

A total of 582 patients reported to the hospitals which included cases of a scuffle, burns, eye injuries, and medical and other surgical problems, while in 2021, it was 454.

As many as 117 cases of firecracker burn injuries, mainly on the hands, were reported to the emergency health facilities and the patients were given treatment in the OPD, which was only 51 in 2021.

Thirty cases of firecracker-related eye injuries were reported in the emergency and were immediately attended to by eye specialists on duty, while the number was 13 in 2021.

Five patients with lid lacerations, corneal burns, hyphema and abrasion were further referred to PGI for management.

A total of 28 patients came to the Advanced Eye Centre (AEC), PGI, on October 24 (8 am to October 25 8 am) with firecrackers injuries in 24 hours.

There were 25 males and three females and 16 were below 15 years, the youngest being eight years old.

Advertisement

There were 17 patients from the Tricity (Chandigarh 11, Mohali and Panchkula six each) and the rest from neighbouring states of Punjab (three), Haryana (five) and Himachal Pradesh (three). Fourteen patients were bystanders and the rest were bursting crackers themselves.

Out of the 28 patients, 11 had open globe injuries and needed emergency surgeries (nine were already operated on) and nine have serious injuries. Rest 17 had either minor or closed globe injuries and were managed conservatively.

As compared to the previous two years, data indicate comparatively higher cases this Diwali of 2022.

Advertisement

In view of Diwali and anticipation of emergencies due to firecracker injuries, Advanced Eye Centre had made elaborate arrangements to meet and provide immediate treatment to the patients reporting to the institute.

The department had doctors and staff on special Emergency duty 24 hours at the AEC from the morning of October 23.

4 firecracker burn injuries at PGI

Four patients with burn injuries were reported to the Plastic Surgery Department at the Advanced Trauma Centre, PGI. Out of these, three patients sustained hand injuries. They are stable and undergoing treatment. One patient sustained minor thermal burns and is undergoing treatment on an outpatient basis.

85 burns reported in Mohali

As many as 85 people received burns during Diwali on Monday in Mohali. Doctors said the injuries were not serious and all the injured were discharged after treatment.

Minor fire incidents were also reported from some parts but no major fire was reported.

Advertisement

Mohali Civil Surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said that a total of 85 cases of burn injuries were reported out of which 20 were minors and 40 men. As many as 19 people had eye injuries.

“All patients were discharged after the treatment and nobody was seriously injured and no patient was referred to other hospitals,” the civil surgeon said.

Meanwhile, no case of burning firecrackers beyond or before permissible hours was registered in the district.

Advertisement

The district administration allowed burning of crackers from 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali night.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said that three calls of firecracker nuisance were received at the PCR and no case was registered as the police parties did not find any violators while attending the calls.

Advertisement

“The celebrations went off peacefully, tight security arrangements were made across the district,” the SSP said.

Minor fire incidents reported

According to the fire brigade officials here, eleven incidents of fire were reported from Dera Bassi as well as Zirakpur. As many as seven incidents were reported from Zirakpur area, including from a flat in Bollywood society in Peermuchalla area, at a vacant plot in Harmilap Nagar in Dera Bassi, in a house in Guru Nanak Colony in Bhankharpur village and near Mubarikpur police post.