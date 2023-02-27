Morcha meets ministers, says govt’s response ‘positive’

The ‘Quami Insaaf Morcha’ held a meeting with Punjab government on Sunday to reach a consensus on their demands. The morcha organisers termed the meeting ‘positive’. The decision on continuing sending a 31-member delegation to Chandigarh-Mohali border could also be taken in a day or two.

Balwinder Singh, a spokesperson of the morcha, told The Indian Express that the meeting was held in a positive environment and they have put up all their demands and the government had assured them of looking into the demands.

According to Balwinder Singh, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora along with senior police officers, including Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Arpit Shukla, were present in the meeting.

Advocate Amar Singh Chahal, Balwinder Singh, Pal Singh France and advocate Dilsher Singh attended the meeting from the morcha side.

Sources said that shifting Jagtar Singh Hawara to Punjab from Tihar jail in Delhi was among the demands of the morcha. The morcha organisers had put up their demands regarding the release of the Sikh prisoners who had completed their jail terms in connection with the terror related cases.

Meanwhile, the morcha can also look into its decision to send the 31-member delegation to the Chandigarh border where the violence had broken out on February 8.

Balwinder Singh, however, said that the government’s response was very positive but they were yet to get the assurance in writing. “They listened to all the demands and the response was very positive but we would be able to share all the details once we get something in writing,” Balwinder Singh said.

The ‘Qaumi Insaaf Morcha’ started on January 7. The primary demand was the release of prisoners but later three more demands, including acting against culprits of Behbal Kalan firing incident, action in connection with the missing of 328 swaroops of Guru Granth Sahib and action against the culprits of Bargari sacrilege incidents, were included.

Sources said that the incident of violence had occurred on February 8 during a clash between the protesters and the Chandigarh Police. Following the incident, Chandigarh and Mohali police registered the FIRs against some members of the morcha.

On January 18, some people also vandalised the vehicle of Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami while he was leaving the protest venue in Sector 53 at Mohali-Chandigarh border.