Morcha head among 11 booked for power theft; they say took legal connection

The Punjab state power utility has lodged an FIR against some members of the Sanjha Morcha Zira, who have been protesting for five months demanding the closure of a liquor factory, accusing them of stealing electricity to run their day-to-day affairs at the protest site, a charge denied by the protesters.

The FIR was lodged against Sanjha Morcha convenor and 10 of its members on December 19, but the protesters came to know about it only on Thursday (December 22).

The FIR states that the morcha leaders have illegally placed a 10 KVA transformer near the dharna site to steal electricity. The FIR has been lodged based on a complaint filed by the PSPCL (Punjab State Power Corporation Limited) officials at the Sadar police station of Zira on December 16.

Those booked include (convenor) Balwinder Singh aka Robin Brar, Gurbagh Singh, Gurmel Singh, Fateh Singh, Jagtar Singh, Gurjant Singh, Balraj Singh, Jugraj Singh, and Nirmal Singh. They have been booked under Section 135 of Electricity Act, 2003.

Villagers under the banner of the Sanjha Morcha have been protesting in front of the distillery, owned by former MLA of the Shiromani Akali Dal leader, since June 27, demanding it be shut down as it was allegedly polluting groundwater in several villages besides causing air pollution. They have been using fans, coolers, loudspeakers, and lights at the dharna site since that day.

Contacted, Morcha member Sandeep Singh said that had taken a temporary electricity meter connection by paying a security deposit. “We are not indulging in any power theft. They haven’t sent any electricity bill to us till date. We will pay the bill whenever it comes. The transformer was a little away, so we brought it a little closer. Now, they have lodged an FIR saying that it can cause an accident and is dangerous,” said Sandeep Singh.

The temporary meter connection was taken in the name of Jagraj Singh on September 30 as per the receipt shown by farmers.

When asked if the temporary connection from the transformer has been removed or not, Zira DSP Palwinder Singh Sandhu said, “We haven’t gone to the dharna site till date. So the power supply is going on as usual. The PSPCL will calculate the actual amount of units used by the protesters at the dharna site.”

Meanwhile, the state government has has constituted five different committees as directed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The committees have two members each as suggested by the morcha apart from experts from health and veterinary departments, pollution control board, and PAU scientists.

Morcha has named Jagtar Singh and Gurdeep Singh for the water sampling committee, and Fateh Singh and Balwinder Singh for the public hearing committee. Fateh Singh is behind bars since December 19 after police arrested him along with others following a clash.

In the animal husbandry committee, formed to check health of animals in the area, Morcha has named Chanan Singh and Jagtar Singh. It has also named Gurmel Singh and Jagtar Singh in the panchayati agenda committee. Gurmel Singh, too, was booked by Punjab Police on December 19.

Harjinder Singh and Raghbir Singh have been nominated by Morcha in the soil fertility committee.

The Morcha leaders, however, said till all the FIRs are not cancelled and the persons jailed are released, none of the morcha members will participate in the works of the committees and the dharna will continue as usual.

“The committees will remain on paper only till that time,” said Sandeep Singh.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, more protesters thronged the dharna site despite deployment of police at many locations.