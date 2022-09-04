scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Moosewala’s parents are being threatened, law & order in state has collapsed: Partap Bajwa

In a written statement, Bajwa said, “It is strange and disheartening to know that Balkaur Singh Sidhu, father of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, received an email from the gangsters."

amarinder singh, balwinder singh laddi, partap singh bajwa, kulbir singh zira, punjab congress, punjab news, indian express newsCongress leader Partap Singh Bajwa addressing media during a press conference at Punjab Congress Bhawan in Sector 15 of Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Punjab Vidhan Sabha and Congress MLA from Qadian, Partap Singh Bajwa, on Friday lambasted the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for “its utter failure in handling open threats to the life of the family of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu [Sidhu Moosewala] who was murdered on May 29.”

In a written statement, Bajwa said, “It is strange and disheartening to know that Balkaur Singh Sidhu, father of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, received an email from the gangsters who threatened him with dire consequences if he continued to seek justice for his murdered son.”

“Shubhdeep was not only a Congressman who contested from Mansa, but was also an artiste of international fame,” stated Bajwa, adding that “It appears that the tall claims made by both Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Punjab Police officials that they have been able to put an end to the widespread fear of the gangsters from  Punjab were completely hollow.”

Bajwa said, “it had been more than three months since the killing of Shubhdeep occurred. however, the ransom calls from gangsters have continued to pour in from parts of India and outside.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliantPremium
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliant
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...
Kochi to Bokaro, Kolkata to Pune: INS Vikrant an all-India effortPremium
Kochi to Bokaro, Kolkata to Pune: INS Vikrant an all-India effort

Questions Mann‘s ‘stony silence’

Bajwa also stated that a couple of days ago, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Sanour MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra’s second wife, Gurpreet Kaur Grewal, had knocked on the doors of Punjab and Haryana High Court alleging physical and mental harassment by her legislator husband.

“In fact the high court had directed the Punjab Police to ensure protection to Gurpreet Kaur and ensure that no physical harm was caused to her. The court had also asked the Punjab Government and MLA Pathanmajra to file replies in this regard by September 21. Though Gurpreet Kaur Grewal had earlier filed a complaint with the Zirakpur police, but the police officials did not act, due to obvious reasons, forcing her to file a petition in the high court,” he added.

He further stated, “Similarly, just a day ago a video had gone viral where AAP’s two time MLA from Talwandi Sabo, Professor Baljinder Kaur was seen subjected to physical and mental harassment and slapped in full public view by her own husband.”

Advertisement

Bajwa said he was completely “disappointed and surprised by the stony silence being maintained by both Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his mentor Arvind Kejriwal in both the issues”.

More from Chandigarh

He added, “On one hand you talk about ensuring the respect and dignity of women and even announce Rs 1000 subsistence for their economic upliftment. On the other hand, when it comes to your own MLA subjecting his wife to harassment or another MLA being slapped by her husband on camera, you go into complete hibernation mode. This clearly indicates yours as well your party’s absolute double standards when it comes to respect and dignity of women .”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-09-2022 at 04:46:32 am
Next Story

Panchayat polls: BJP to take call on symbol, alliance only after dates announced

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Plane lands after pilot threatened to crash into Mississippi Walmart

Plane lands after pilot threatened to crash into Mississippi Walmart

NASA's Moon mission named after Artemis, who is this ancient goddess?

NASA's Moon mission named after Artemis, who is this ancient goddess?

In the Chavan-Fadnavis meeting, a hidden political message

In the Chavan-Fadnavis meeting, a hidden political message

Sri Lanka lose both openers closing in on 100
Follow Live Updates

Sri Lanka lose both openers closing in on 100

Why Japan has ‘declared war’ on floppy disks

Why Japan has ‘declared war’ on floppy disks

Arvind Kejriwal doubles down on freebies

Arvind Kejriwal doubles down on freebies

Dagadusheth Halwai, the man behind Pune's most popular Ganpati temple
Know Your City

Dagadusheth Halwai, the man behind Pune's most popular Ganpati temple

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

Premium
Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad
ICYMI

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 03: Latest News
Advertisement