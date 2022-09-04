Moosewala’s parents are being threatened, law & order in state has collapsed: Partap Bajwa

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Punjab Vidhan Sabha and Congress MLA from Qadian, Partap Singh Bajwa, on Friday lambasted the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for “its utter failure in handling open threats to the life of the family of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu [Sidhu Moosewala] who was murdered on May 29.”

In a written statement, Bajwa said, “It is strange and disheartening to know that Balkaur Singh Sidhu, father of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, received an email from the gangsters who threatened him with dire consequences if he continued to seek justice for his murdered son.”

“Shubhdeep was not only a Congressman who contested from Mansa, but was also an artiste of international fame,” stated Bajwa, adding that “It appears that the tall claims made by both Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Punjab Police officials that they have been able to put an end to the widespread fear of the gangsters from Punjab were completely hollow.”

Bajwa said, “it had been more than three months since the killing of Shubhdeep occurred. however, the ransom calls from gangsters have continued to pour in from parts of India and outside.”

Questions Mann‘s ‘stony silence’

Bajwa also stated that a couple of days ago, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Sanour MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra’s second wife, Gurpreet Kaur Grewal, had knocked on the doors of Punjab and Haryana High Court alleging physical and mental harassment by her legislator husband.

“In fact the high court had directed the Punjab Police to ensure protection to Gurpreet Kaur and ensure that no physical harm was caused to her. The court had also asked the Punjab Government and MLA Pathanmajra to file replies in this regard by September 21. Though Gurpreet Kaur Grewal had earlier filed a complaint with the Zirakpur police, but the police officials did not act, due to obvious reasons, forcing her to file a petition in the high court,” he added.

He further stated, “Similarly, just a day ago a video had gone viral where AAP’s two time MLA from Talwandi Sabo, Professor Baljinder Kaur was seen subjected to physical and mental harassment and slapped in full public view by her own husband.”

Bajwa said he was completely “disappointed and surprised by the stony silence being maintained by both Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his mentor Arvind Kejriwal in both the issues”.

He added, “On one hand you talk about ensuring the respect and dignity of women and even announce Rs 1000 subsistence for their economic upliftment. On the other hand, when it comes to your own MLA subjecting his wife to harassment or another MLA being slapped by her husband on camera, you go into complete hibernation mode. This clearly indicates yours as well your party’s absolute double standards when it comes to respect and dignity of women .”