Sidhu Moosewala’s parents meet Punjab DGP, both mum on development

The parents of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala met Punjab Director General of Police Gauarv Yadav here in connection with the murder case of his son.

Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh and mother Charan Kaur met the state police chief at the police headquarters here. The meeting lasted for about half-an-hour, said official sources.

Moosewala’s parents, however, did not speak to the media after the meeting.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29.

Last month, Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh had demanded a meeting with the DGP.

At that time, Singh had threatened to withdraw the FIR in his son’s murder case and leave the country if the slain singer was linked with gangsters.

Singh had also sought to know why investigating agencies had not summoned the “B-team of (jailed gangster) Lawrence Bishnoi” gang yet.

The Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the murder.

Moosewala was killed on May 29 when he along with his friend and cousin were travelling in a jeep to Jawahar Ke village in Mansa. Six shooters waylaid his vehicle and pumped bullets into him. Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed responsibility for the murder.