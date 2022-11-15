scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents meet Punjab DGP, both mum on development

Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh and mother Charan Kaur met the state police chief at the police headquarters n Chandigarh. The meeting lasted for about half-an-hour, said official sources.

sidhu moosewala tribute, sidhu moosewala murder, sidhu moosewala canadaSidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. (File)

The parents of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala met Punjab Director General of Police Gauarv Yadav here in connection with the murder case of his son.

Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh and mother Charan Kaur met the state police chief at the police headquarters here. The meeting lasted for about half-an-hour, said official sources.

Moosewala’s parents, however, did not speak to the media after the meeting.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...Premium
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...
Delhi murder: Live-in partner’s body in the fridge, accused brought...Premium
Delhi murder: Live-in partner’s body in the fridge, accused brought...
UPSC Key- November 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rights of a Child’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rights of a Child’ or ‘...

Last month, Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh had demanded a meeting with the DGP.

At that time, Singh had threatened to withdraw the FIR in his son’s murder case and leave the country if the slain singer was linked with gangsters.

Singh had also sought to know why investigating agencies had not summoned the “B-team of (jailed gangster) Lawrence Bishnoi” gang yet.

The Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the murder.

More from Chandigarh
Advertisement

Moosewala was killed on May 29 when he along with his friend and cousin were travelling in a jeep to Jawahar Ke village in Mansa. Six shooters waylaid his vehicle and pumped bullets into him. Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed responsibility for the murder.

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 08:14:13 am
Next Story

New ticket counter of Bird Park to open today

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 15: Latest News
Advertisement